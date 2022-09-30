COSBY — Grayson Collins and Yeshua Vaught had arguably their best offensive games of the year for North Greene.
Unfortunately for the Huskies, so did Slate Shropshire.
The Cosby running back ran for five touchdowns and led the Eagles to a 41-26 triumph over North Greene at Virgil Ball Stadium on Friday night.
On 26 carries, Shropshire ran for 340 yards while quarterback Tyler Turner ran for 85 and threw for 134 on 7-of-15 passing.
“They kept packing inside zone and we had trouble staying in leverage,” North Greene coach Eric Tilson said. “They found a seam and kept attacking it over and over. We tried to change fronts, and they kept us off balance … we have a very young defense.”
Shropshire scored on runs of 25 and 4 yards for a 14-0 lead in the first quarter before the Huskies (1-6, 1-2 Region 1-A) pulled even. But the tie didn’t last, as Shropshire went 92 yards for his third touchdown.
After scoring his fourth touchdown from 25 yards, Shropshire scored from the 5 with 2:10 remaining to ice the game.
Cosby (3-3, 2-1) held a 27-26 lead when Turner fired a 60-yard touchdown to Devonte Wigfall with 8:08 to play. Shropshire’s 2-point run made it 35-26.
FIGHTING BACK
Collins rallied the Huskies to a 14-14 tie with 10:06 to play in the second quarter. After scoring on a 2-yard run and hitting Corbin Hayes for the conversion, Collins fired a 48-yard touchdown to Jake Duffy.
Thomas Darnell made it a 21-20 game on his 20-yard reception from Collins, who kept for a 19-yard touchdown early in the third quarter for a brief 26-21 lead.
Collins completed 5-of-13 for 88 yards and two scores with one interception, while rushing for 142 yards on 20 carries. Vaught rushed 34 times for 168 yards.
“Probably the best throwing game Grayson’s had all year,” Tilson said. “He’s not the downhill runner Yeshua is, but he’s a change of pace. If he can get to the edge, he’s got the speed to get into the end zone.
“They keyed really hard on Yeshua, but he ran hard and drove us down the field.”
Colton Robbins made a team-high 10 solo tackles, two for loss with a sack, while Duffy intercepted a Turner pass.
UP NEXT
The Huskies host South Greene at The Tundra on Friday.