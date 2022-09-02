BAILEYTON — North Greene football coach Eric Tilson knew Thursday’s match against Lakeway Christian Academy would be a challenge.
And unfortunately for the Huskies, Tilson was right.
The visiting Lions, a Division II-A program, came into The Tundra and dominated the show from start to finish as they defeated North Greene 50-12.
“We ran into a juggernaut tonight compared to who we play,” Tilson said. “We wanted to score on their ones and we were able to score twice, so I was pleased with our offense.”
It might have been the rescheduled game for Thursday or even the one-hour delayed kickoff due to a miscommunication with officials, but either way, the 0-3 start to the season is not where the Huskies want to be to start the 2022 season.
But with each loss comes lessons learned for Tilson’s crew.
And Thursday’s loss against Lakeway Christian (3-0) might just help the Huskies the rest of the way, considering they will not see another opponent as big and dominant as the Lions.
North Greene will host Region 1-A opponent Jellico on Sept. 9.
“This is good prep to go into our next game,” Tilson said. “We won’t see that kind of speed that we saw. We would have liked to stay a little more healthy than we did tonight, but it’s good to go into a game after playing someone like (Lakeway Christian).”
After the Lions took a 36-0 advantage in the second quarter, the Huskies continued to fight.
“I was pleased with our kids’ resiliency,” Tilson said. “We never put our head down. We had stuff we needed to work on, and with games like this, it allows us to get better.”
One player in particular who kept his head high despite the score was running back Yeshua Vaught.
The sophomore fought for every yard and eventually found himself with North Greene’s only two touchdowns – both on the ground.
Vaught rushed for a 5-yard score near the end of the first half and a 2-yard score in the third quarter.
“Yeshua had a really good game tonight,” Tilson said. “It’s hard to go away from him whenever he is playing as well as he did.”
Vaught led all Huskies with 140 rushing yards on 28 carries.
Lakeway Christian rolled up 208 rushing yards and 184 passing, while holding North Greene under 200 yards.
Lakeway Christian quarterback Levi Martin threw for 107 yards and two TDs on 3-of-5 passing. Martin’s only rushing attempt resulted in a 57-yard TD in the second quarter.
Martin delivered his first touchdown pass to Shajai Jackson for 63 yards in the first quarter for a 21-0 advantage, and in the second quarter, he threw his second score with a 20-yard delivery to Caleb Davis for a 36-0 lead.
Jackson also had a 53-yard TD run late in the third quarter that gave Lakeway Christian a 43-12 lead. He finished with 93 yards and two TDs rushing on five carries, and caught three passes for 112 yards and a TD.
“(Jackson) is about as good as a player that we will see for about the entire year,” Tilson said. “Every time he touched the ball, he was a threat to score. I felt like we kept him in check most of the time, but he still got a few of them.”
Backup running back Jace Ballard capped the Lions’ scoring with a 19-yard TD run for the 50-12 final.
LAKEWAY CHRISTIAN 50 NORTH GREENE 12
LCA 21 15 7 7 — 50
NG 0 6 6 0 — 12
First Quarter
LCA — Shajai Jackson 4-run (Riley Martin kick)
LCA — Ethan West 52-pass from Loten Potts (R. Martin kick)
LCA — Shajai Jackson 63-pass from Levi Martin (R. Martin kick)
Second Quarter
LCA — L. Martin 57-run (Nate Scott pass from L. Martin)
LCA — Caleb Davis 20-pass from L. Martin (R. Martin kick)
NG — Yeshua Vaught 5-run (pass failed)
Third Quarter
NG — Vaught 2-run (pass failed)
LCA — Jackson 53-run (R. Martin kick)
Fourth Quarter
LCA — Jace Ballard 19-run (R. Martin kick)
NG LCA
First Downs 17 15
Rushes-Yards 46-109 18-208
Passing Yards 78 184
Comp-Att-Int 7-18-1 5-11-0
Total Offense 187 392
Fumbles-Lost 2-0 3-1
Punts-Avg. 3-8.7 0
Penalties-Yards 1-10 6-50
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING — NG: Yeshua Vaught 28-140. LCA: Shajai Jackson 5-93; Levi Martin 1-57. PASSING — NG: Grayson Collins 5-14-1 65. LCA: Levi Martin 3-5-0 107; Loten Potts 2-4-0 77. RECEIVING — NG: Colton Robbins 2-40. LCA: Shajai Jackson 3-112; Ethan West 1-52.