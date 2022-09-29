BAILEYTON — Set aside North Greene’s overall record. A conference win Friday night could dramatically affect the Huskies’ postseason picture.
Not since 2016 has North Greene won more than one conference game or won a conference game on the road. And a win this week would put the Huskies in favorable position to finish no worse than third in the Region 1-A standings.
This week, the Huskies (1-5, 1-1 Region 1-A) travel to the site of their last away conference win — Cosby. North Greene took a 53-20 win at Virgil Ball Stadium to close the 2016 season.
The Eagles (2-3, 1-1) have beaten North Greene in its last two trips to Cosby, most recently in 2020. The Huskies prevailed 40-20 last year on The Tundra, but coach Kevin Hall’s Cosby team has improved dramatically since then.
Cosby’s passing game has given opponents fits this year, including Cloudland. Tyler Turner threw for 134 yards and three touchdowns to Hayden Green, who caught seven passes for 122 yards against the Highlanders. Turner and Iverson Poe both rushed for a team-high 20 yards.
“Alignment wise, it’s pretty simple. They’re not going to try and trick you,” North Greene coach Eric Tilson said. “They’ll just try to find a 1-on-1 matchup and win it … our guys have to trust each other to do their job correctly. If we do that, I think we’re in a pretty good spot.”
Should weather become a factor Friday night, sophomore Yeshua Vaught and the North Greene ground game could steal the spotlight.
“I want it to pour,” Tilson said.
Vaught is averaging more than 4.2 yards per carry and 91.9 yards per game. But not since North Greene’s 32-28 win over Jellico has he cracked the century mark.
With just one catch, Vaught became North Greene’s third leading receiver for the season. Grayson Collins found him in the third quarter for an 84-yard touchdown strike against West Greene.
“Basically whoever controls the ball is going to be in the better position,” Tilson said. “It might be hard to throw the ball Friday night with the rain they’re expecting.”
Jake Duffy and Colton Robbins both have over 100 receiving yards, although neither caught a pass last week. Collins currently sits just 35 yards shy of the 500-yard passing mark.
Far as common opponents go, the Eagles won at Jellico 48-21 in Week 3 before dropping a 28-27 home heartbreaker to Red Boiling Springs the following week.
Cosby fell at home to region rival Cloudland last week 40-24, giving up 378 yards rushing to the Highlanders including a 313-yard effort from Gage McKinney.
Trey Wilson made three stops for loss, and Slate Shropshire two along with a team-high 10 solo tackles last week in Cosby’s 4-3 base defense.
Due to the weather forecast, Friday’s kickoff from Cosby has been moved up to 6:30 p.m.
NORTH GREENE
INDIVIDUAL STATS
RUSHING
|Player
|Att
|Yds
|TD
|Yeshua Vaught
|130
|551
|7
|Grayson Collins
|56
|298
|3
|Christian Cogdill
|22
|34
|1
|Colton Robbins
|1
|8
|Levi Finkle
|2
|1
|TEAM
|3
|0
|Ryder Stover
|10
|-7
|Jake Duffy
|3
|-22
|TOTALS
|227
|863
|11
PASSING
|Player
|Comp
|Att
|Yds
|TD
|INT
|Grayson Collins
|27
|83
|465
|4
|8
|Jake Duffy
|2
|5
|13
|0
|0
|Isaac Gaby
|2
|3
|5
|0
|0
|TEAM
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|TOTALS
|31
|92
|483
|4
|8
RECEIVING
|Player
|Rec
|Yds
|TD
|Jake Duffy
|6
|152
|2
|Colton Robbins
|6
|108
|Yeshua Vaught
|1
|84
|1
|Nic Mitchell
|7
|80
|Corbin Hayes
|6
|34
|1
|Kaleb Fields
|4
|18
|Thomas Darnell
|1
|7
|TOTALS
|31
|483
|4
SCORING
|Player
|TD
|XP
|2pt
|FG
|Pts
|Yeshua Vaught
|8
|0
|1
|0
|50
|Grayson Collins
|3
|0
|1
|0
|20
|Jake Duffy
|2
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Christian Cogdill
|1
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Corbin Hayes
|1
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Kaleb Fields
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|TOTALS
|15
|1
|2
|0
|95