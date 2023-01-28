MOSHEIM — Nothing fancy about North Greene’s strategy.
Leading by one point in the final seconds, the Huskies ran their regular inbounds play. And it couldn’t have worked any better.
Sam English found Dennis Malone cutting toward the basket, and Malone scored through contact for a three-point play. And the free throw ended up being the difference as North Greene prevailed 57-56 at Jimmy Jones Gymnasium Saturday night.
“When (Jason Britton) comes through the screen if they overplay, then Dennis made a good cut, Sam made a good pass and he was able to pretty much seal it,” Huskies coach Sam Tarlton said.
Malone’s and-one came with 11.9 seconds on the clock and gave North Greene (15-10) a 57-53 lead.
The Buffaloes (12-16) still had a shot, as Leyton Frye drained a 3-pointer with five seconds left. But with no timeouts, West Greene could only watch the final seconds tick away as North Greene didn’t have to inbound the ball.
Jason Britton knocked down four 3-pointers and led the Huskies with 33 points. He and Lance Carrico both hit from deep late in the third quarter, before Britton went backdoor to start the fourth for a 44-35 lead.
English found Bennett McLain for a nine-point lead, and another Britton layup made it 54-45.
The Buffaloes then responded with eight straight points, a run which Austin Wampler started and finished. Wampler appeared to tie the game with 52 seconds remaining, but it was ruled he stepped on the 3-point line, closing the gap to 54-53.
Wampler made two 3s and finished with 20 points, while Frye had 17 and Ethan Turner scored 11. Frye hit from deep three times, after scoring just two points in the first half.
“We kind of bottled him up early,” Tarlton said. “Against a player that good, you can’t ever breathe. We made a it a little closer than we wanted to. But that’s a good team.”
According to CoachT.com, Saturday marked North Greene’s 27th consecutive win over the Buffaloes, a streak which began in February 2011.
North Greene never trailed in the game, breaking an early 7-7 tie with an 8-0 run. Britton scored all eight points in the stretch — a pull-up jumper, a three-point play and a 3-pointer with time running out in the first quarter.
NORTH GREENE 57
WEST GREENE 56
|NG
|15
|11
|16
|15
|—
|57
|WG
|7
|10
|18
|21
|—
|56
NG (57): Jason Britton 33, Bennett McLain 9, Luca May 5, Lance Carrico 3, Dennis Malone 3, Lawson Davenport 2, Sam English 2.
WG (56): Austin Wampler 20, Leyton Frye 17, Ethan Turner 11, Conner Campbell 6, Mason McCamey 2.
3-pointers: NG 6 (Britton 4, Carrico, McLain); WG 6 (Frye 3, Wampler 2, Campbell).
WAGNER SCORES 1,000TH POINT
Sonya Wagner penetrated the lane twice in the opening minute, and North Greene penetrated the win column for the fifth straight game.
The outcome was never in doubt after the Lady Huskies’ dominant second quarter, as North Greene took down county rival West Greene 66-35 at Jimmy Jones Gymnasium.
Needing just 13 points to join North Greene’s 1,000-point club, Wagner accomplished the feat in the second quarter before finishing the game with 15.
The Lady Huskies (14-12) held a 22-12 lead after the opening frame, and the gap widened further after North Greene’s ensuing 11-0 run. Zoe Sanders began the spurt with an and-one, before Wagner stole the ball and scored to build a 33-12 advantage.
The margin grew to 54-28 just before the fourth quarter, as Hannah Miller followed Grace Buchanan’s 3-pointer with a pump fake and layup in the closing seconds. The 12-0 run carried over into the final period, ending with another Miller layup.
Sanders scored 18 points to lead the Lady Huskies, and Haley Bailey had 11. Sanders and Wagner combined to go 13-of-18 from inside the 3-point line, where Bailey made 5-of-6 field goals.
Maddie Bryant knocked down four 3-pointers and scored 16 points to pace the Lady Buffaloes (5-24). She buried two of her triples in the first quarter, the first keeping the deficit at 8-5. Bryant’s second 3 came just before the first-quarter horn.
Madi Brown made all four of her free throws in the second quarter and finished with nine points.
NORTH GREENE 66
WEST GREENE 35
|NG
|22
|17
|15
|12
|—
|66
|WG
|12
|8
|8
|7
|—
|35
NG (66): Zoe Sanders 18, Sonya Wagner 15, Haley Bailey 11, Hannah Miller 8, Grace Buchanan 7, Cambell Gaby 6, Mercy Buchanan 1.
WG (35): Maddie Bryant 16, Madi Brown 9, Taylor Lawson 6, Kinsley Ellenburg 4.
3-pointers: NG 4 (G. Buchanan 2, Sanders, Wagner); WG 5 (Bryant 4, Brown).
UP NEXT
Both teams hit the road Tuesday for district games. North Greene visits Cloudland, while West Greene travels to Happy Valley.