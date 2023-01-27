BAILEYTON — The North Greene boys finally found their rhythm again.
Trailing at the half, Jason Britton helped the Huskies own the final two quarters in Thursday’s 51-41 win over University High at Jerome Woolsey Gymnasium.
Britton scored 23 points in the second half, starting with a pair of and-ones in the third quarter. In the fourth, he made two more field goals and went 9-of-10 at the free throw line. He made 12-of-15 foul shots in the contest along with his early 3-pointer, finishing with 31 points.
North Greene (14-10, 3-2 District 1-A) trailed 14-8 after one quarter but closed the halftime gap to 22-21, before surging ahead 37-31 entering the fourth. The win snapped a four-game skid for the Huskies.
Sam English and Luca May each hit a 3-pointer in the third quarter, finishing with seven and six points respectively. Dennis Malone added four points, Yeshua Vaught two and Bennett McLain one.
AJ Murphy led the Buccaneers (12-8, 2-3) with 15 points, 11 coming in the first half. Jordan Carter scored all 11 of his points in the second half, nine in the third quarter.
LADY HUSKIES WIN FOURTH STRAIGHT
The North Greene girls are back above .500, both overall and in district play, thanks to their fourth consecutive win.
Four players scored in double figures as the Lady Huskies cruised past University High 61-18 at Jerome Woolsey Gymnasium on Thursday.
Sonya Wagner, Haley Bailey and Hannah Miller all scored 12 points for North Greene (13-12, 3-2 District 1-A), with Zoe Sanders adding 10. Wagner, who made one 3-pointer, and Sanders both had 10 points by halftime.
North Greene took control quickly, leading 19-0 after one quarter and 41-7 at the half before taking a 50-12 lead to the fourth quarter.
Ella Head, who hit from 3-point range twice as did Sanders, added eight points. Mercy Buchanan scored four, and Grace Buchanan made a triple.
University (1-19) is now 0-5 in district play.
UP NEXT
North Greene travels to county rival West Greene on Saturday.