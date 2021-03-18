MURFREESBORO — North Greene is a win from playing in its first state championship game, but standing in the way is what might be the best player in Class A.
At 10 a.m. Central Time Friday in the Murphy Center on the campus of Middle Tennessee State University, the Huskies will take on Clay County and Mr. Basketball finalist Grant Strong.
Strong, a 6-foot-5 guard, comes into the game averaging 33.6 points, 10.6 rebounds and four assists per game while leading the Bulldogs to a 28-6 record.
“I learned about two minutes into watching them yesterday after our game that they have the best Single-A player in the state of Tennessee. He’s real good,” North Greene coach Sam Tarlton said.
The big question Strong presents is how do you guard him? As of midday on Thursday, Tarlton had not decided if he allows Strong to get his and shut down the rest of the Bulldogs, or throw everything at Strong and let the rest team try to win the game.
“We’re going to try to contain him as much as we can,” Tarlton said. “I think playing Kaleb Meredith at University High and Trey Johnson at Cosby throughout the year is going to help us. We’ve been in games where we have to try to control one guy.”
The Bulldogs will rely on Strong to create a lot of offense himself, and also to create for others. Jeffrey Spivey is the other player the Huskies will have to keep their eyes on. He is a 6-4 guard who can shoot the 3 and is a double-digit scorer. If Strong is going to score north of 30 points, North Greene can not let Spivey get hot as well.
In the Bulldogs’ 57-55 win over Madison Magnet on Wednesday in the quarterfinals, Strong had 32 points and 14 rebounds. Clay County’s next leading scorer was Eli Smith with seven points. Strong attempted 20 of Clay County’s 45 shots.
On the other end of the floor, North Greene’s Chriss Schultz will be equally problematic for the Bulldogs. Schultz is coming off a 19-point, 17-rebound performance against Richland in the quarterfinals, and Tarlton does not expect anything less from him on Friday.
“He’s going to have a lot of confidence,” Tarlton said. “When he played in Germany he was on a 20-and-under team. He’s gone against older, bigger guys. He’s in his element right now, and he’s not the type of kid that is going to back down from anything.”
Tarlton thinks his offense will have opportunities to score on Clay County. He hopes his team can control the boards like it did against Richland, and that stops and rebounds will lead to transition opportunities on the other end.
If the Bulldogs do make the Huskies play in the half court, then Tarlton plans to run the offense through Schultz. If they put one defender on him, Schultz will fill up the scoring column. And if they double team him, Tarlton is confident he can find an open shooter.
Shooting is always something that comes in to question at the Murphy Center, as the bigger arena seems to affect teams differently. On Wednesday, the Huskies were just 5-of-20 from 3-point range, but seemed to get more comfortable as the game went on.
“I told the guys it’s just basketball,” Tarlton said. “It doesn’t matter where you shoot, it's the same thing, get the ball over the rim and shoot with confidence.
"We’re going to have to make some threes to beat this team. I think it was good for us to get settled in and get our feet wet yesterday. I think we played with a lot more confidence in the second half.”
On Wednesday, the Huskies had some uncharacteristic turnovers with two travels and a double dribble in the final minutes as Richland was pressing. Tarlton expects Clay County will start the game in a press because of that, and he expects his team to take advantage of it.
“I would not be surprised if we see some press at the beginning of the game,” Tarlton said. “We have been good against the press all year. I think what you saw on Wednesday was some nerves more than anything. We’ll work on it today. It’s all about getting the ball to the middle of the floor and attacking. We want to be aggressive if somebody presses us.”
This is the third time North Greene has played in the state semifinals, but the Huskies have never reached the championship game.
Clay County has been in the state tournament 11 times, including six of the past seven years. It has been in the semifinals three times, and was state runner-up in 2017.