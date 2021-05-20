It was a rough night for the North Greene baseball team on Wednesday in the Region 1-A championship game.
The pitching was not near the level that it has been in the postseason, defense was far from sharp and the bats never showed up as the Huskies fell to University High 8-3.
“It wasn’t our day,” North Greene coach Jason Lowe said. “We came out one inning and decided to play, and the rest of the night we were just flat. Pitching was flat, defense was flat, the bats were flat. The only good news is that we aren't done.”
North Greene’s road to the Class A state tournament is not over, but now the Huskies will reroute through Coalfield on Saturday for the state sectionals. Coalfield beat Tellico Plains 9-7 on Wednesday in the Region 2-A championship game.
“One game is going to decide our fate, and we have to have the mentality that we are going to go get on a bus a go beat somebody,” Lowe said. “I don’t know a thing about Coalfield. I’ve talked to a few coaches and they say they are pretty solid. If they are still playing at this stage, they are going to be a good team.”
North Greene’s problems started in the first inning. Will Joyner started things for the Buccaneers with a single straight up the middle. Cade Pollock then hit to shortstop Chance Campbell for a potential double play. The first part of the potential double play was broken up when the toss was missed at second base, and as a result Joyner ended up on third.
Joyner scored on a ground out that should have been the third out of the inning.
North Greene’s defense committed five errors that led to six unearned runs.
In the second inning, University High went in front 2-0. Hank Stott was hit by a pitch to start the inning and he moved to third when Jospeh Kent split the left-center gap with a single. Stott scored when Cayden Foulk’s pickoff attempt to first was off target.
North Greene briefly showed some life in the fourth inning and went in front 3-2.
Carter Morelock led off the inning by ripping a single down the first-base line. Tucker Owen then sent a ground ball past the mound. The Bucs stopped it at the edge of the grass, but could not make a play. Dakota Robbins followed with a bunt that pitcher Daniel Grindstaff held too long before throwing to first, allowing North Greene to load the bases. Morelock scored when Micah Jones hit into an infield error.
With the infield playing up, Brady Harkleroad hit a ball over the third baseman to score both Owen and Robbins.
University grabbed a 7-3 lead in the top of the fifth inning.
Miles Bembry led off by sending a ground ball through the right side. Kaleb Meredith was hit by a pitch and Joyner loaded the bases with a bunt single.
Jacob Peeler hit a pop fly to the edge of the grass that was dropped to allow the first run to cross. Stott followed with a ground ball through the forward playing infield that pushed two runs across. Another infield error allowed Peeler to score, and Kent smacked a single into left-center to push across the fifth run of the inning.
North Greene did not put a runner in scoring position over the final three innings.
The Bucs final run of the game was the result of another North Greene error. Joyner hit to Owen at third, but Robbins at first base could not pull the throw in. Joyner went to second on a wild pitch and scored when Jessie Greene sent a line drive into the right-center gap with two outs.
Foulks took the loss on the mound. In 2 2/3 innings, he struck out three, walked none and gave up three hits.
Carson Whaley came on and threw 1 2/3 innings with three strikeouts, two walks and four hits allowed.
Jeshua Crawford threw the final 2 2/3 innings. He struck out four, walked none and gave up one hit.
Al three North Greene pitchers are available to throw again on Saturday.
Grindstaff earned the win for University High. He kept the Huskies in check all night, scattering eight hits with four strikeouts and one walk in seven innings.
Morelock earned three of North Greene’s eight hits and Owen collected two.