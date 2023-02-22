North Greene was unable to hold off a determined Unaka squad on Monday night.
The Huskies dropped a 68-56 decision to the Rangers after Unaka erased a 10-point first-half deficit.
"We just didn't play well enough to win," North Greene coach Sam Tarlton said. "It was like with University High the other night. There's not really much coaching I can do for 17 turnovers and I think coach Glover had 43-22 on the boards. Until we take care of the ball and rebound the ball, we're not going to win."
Jason Britton had 24 points to lead North Greene, now 18-14. The Class A Mr. Basketball finalist was the lone Husky to score in double digits.
It was a back-and-forth battle in the first quarter as the teams traded shots with North Greene holding a 20-17 lead at the end of the period.
Tyler Britton sparked a 7-0 North Greene run to open the second quarter, and the Huskies pushed the lead to 31-21 late in the quarter.
Unaka (7-23) trimmed the lead to 31-23 at halftime on a basket from Landon Ramsey.
The Rangers opened the third quarter with a 13-2 run to regain the lead, and pushed the advantage to 47-41 at the end of the period.
North Greene cut the lead to two with 4:45 to play on a Lance Carrico jumper, but Unaka's Joe-Z Blamo scored seven straight points as the Rangers pulled away for good.
North Greene's Bennett McClain and Tyler Britton each scored eight points.
Jason Britton and McClain were named to the all-tournament team.
North Greene will open the Region 1-A tournament at 7 p.m. Saturday at Jellico.
"Anytime, you go on the road it is tough," Tarlton said. "There's only been one year that we've gone on the road since I've been here in six years. In my third year, we played a really good Jellico team and lost, and then when we've been at home we have won. So, obviously it is tough.
"Now here's the good news – in our region when we play well, there isn't anybody we can't beat."