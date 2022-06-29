Eric Tilson didn’t have to go in blind this offseason.
After one year at the helm of North Greene’s football program, Tilson knows what he has.
“We got started so late last year, we weren’t able to implement a lot of the stuff we wanted to,” Tilson said. “(This year), we know who we can count on … we don’t have to change the culture this year.”
Of course, he knew he had a reliable running back last season in then-senior Tyler Sanches. But Tilson already knows who the Huskies’ top ball carrier will be this year.
He learned it during a 2021 practice, from a player who went on to earn Region 1-A Newcomer of the Year honors — Yeshua Vaught.
Then a freshman, Vaught announced his presence when lined up at safety trying to keep Sanches and the first-string offense out of the end zone.
“From the 2-yard line, Tyler put his shoulder down to go in and score, and Yeshua popped him and drove him back five yards,” Tilson recalled. “That was good for him to come into his own there … he’s matured, and having that one year under his belt really helps.”
With Sanches having graduated after an 825-yard senior campaign, Vaught is the Huskies’ top returning rusher. He gained 377 yards on 76 carries, averaging nearly five yards a touch with two touchdowns.
On defense, look for Vaught to be one of the Huskies’ top linebackers too.
GRAYSON’S WAITIN’
Tilson indicated he’s found his QB1 in junior Grayson Collins, who played receiver last season. Rest assured, Collins and his coach are on the same page, given Tilson taught Collins in one of his spring semester classes.
“We were able to sit in this office, watch film, draw plays, determine what defenses can do … Grayson has a very high football IQ,” Tilson said. “Grayson is a big lacrosse player, so he’s used to having to see the whole field.”
Collins’ dual-threat ability could potentially give the Huskies a reliable passing attack — thus opening the ground game for himself and Vaught. Levi Finkle and Christian Cogdill, newcomers to North Greene’s backfield, will help Vaught carry the load.
Colton Robbins, who also plays on the defensive line, is projected to be Collins’ top target at either wide receiver or tight end.
UP NEXT
The Huskies, fresh off their first playoff berth in a decade, were initially scheduled to face Tri-Cities Christian in a 7-on-7 before dead period, but the scrimmage was canceled.
North Greene will play in a 7-on-7 tournament July 15-16, when the Huskies travel to Hampton.