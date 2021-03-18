MURFREESBORO — North Greene coach Sam Tarlton has challenged his team to be tougher all year. And when it mattered most on Wednesday, the Huskies got tough.
In both halves of the Class A state tournament quarterfinals contest, Richland started fast and opened the game up. And both times, the Huskies buckled down and reeled the Raiders back in.
North Greene then finished by protecting its own lead and holding on for a 56-55 victory.
“We showed a little toughness today,” Tarlton said. “I said three or four weeks ago that we won’t be as good as we can be until we can weather when the other team goes on a run. We stayed the course today, and I’m proud of them. These guys earned this one.”
The Huskies advance to the state semifinals where they will meet Clay County at 10 a.m. Central Time Friday. Clay County defeated Madison Magnet 57-55 in its quarterfinal on Wednesday.
This is the third time in program history North Greene has advanced to the state semifinals, the last coming in 2018 when the Huskies' five seniors were freshmen.
“We were down here my freshman year and I thought that was the best thing to ever happen,” North Greene senior Chance Campbell said. “We’ve worked really hard the last three years and to get back here and as a senior it feels amazing. We have a bond with this group, and these last four years have been great.”
Wednesday’s second half started with the teams deadlocked 26-26, but the Raiders needed little time to change that. Daniel Nicholson started the half by taking a steal the other way to put Richland in front. Five points from Trey Luna followed and less than three minutes into the third quarter Richland held a 35-26 lead.
The lead was 38-30 with 2:15 left in the quarter when North Greene started turning stops in points on other end.
Campbell started the Huskies’ run by sending a long feed ahead to Cody Freshour, who tapped one off the glass.
Shane Cooter made it 38-36 when Chriss Schultz found him at the top of the key for a trey.
Schultz then snatched a rebound under Richland’s goal and set up Cayden Foulks for a layup that tied the game 38-38 going into the fourth quarter.
“We just had to get stops and rebounds,” Tarlton said. “When we struggled, we gave up offensive rebounds and we turned the ball over. We just have to control the turnovers. Then when we grab rebounds it allows us to get out and push, and we are at our best when we can get in transition.”
Richland scored first in the fourth quarter, but Schultz scored the next seven points, including a set-shot triple that put the Huskies in front 45-40.
Schultz finished with 19 points, 17 rebounds and six assists.
“This guy right here is a stud,” Tarlton said in reference to Schultz, who was sitting next to him in the post-game press conference. “We’re so glad to have Chriss. We had a good group of seniors coming back, and Chriss has fit right in with them. We’re glad he’s on our side.”
With 2:47 left, Foulks connected from deep to give North Greene its biggest lead at 52-43.
The Raiders were able to force the Huskies into a few turnovers and began to chip away at the lead.
With 1:46 left, Nicholson sank a 3-pointer that closed the gap to 54-50. After a double dribble by the Huskies, Stevie Ballinger scored from the block to get the Raiders within 54-52 with 1:05 to play.
Foulks got to the foul line with 36 seconds remaining but missed the front end of a one-and-one. Shane Cooter picked him up on the other end by taking a charge that put the ball back in the Huskies’ hands.
With 18 seconds left, the Raiders sent Foulks back to the free-throw line, and this time he sank both for a 56-52 lead.
With eight seconds left, Ballinger missed on the inside and the ball bounced off the Huskies and out of bounds. With five seconds left, Jase Derryberry made a 3-pointer, but North Greene held the lead and did not have to put the ball back in play.
The day started with Richland scoring the first six points and Logan Helton putting in four of them.
A transition layup by Foulks pulled the Huskies within 10-8, but the first quarter ended with Richland leading 15-10.
With 4:49 left in the first half, Nicholson got a tough fade-away from the block to fall to push Richland’s lead to 23-15.
The Huskies rallied and closed the gap to 23-20 when Campbell sank an open triple after some good ball movement.
Schultz grabbed one of his nine offensive rebounds and put it back to narrow the margin to 23-22, and North Greene briefly took the lead at 24-23 when Campbell made a pair at the free-throw line. The first half ended with the game tied 26-26.
Foulks finished with 11 points for North Greene while Campbell had 10 points and five rebounds.
Rebounds were a big difference on Wednesday as North Greene held a 38-22 advantage, 19 of those were offensive rebounds.
Helton led Richland with 17 points and Nicholson put in 16.
North Greene 10 16 12 18 — 56
Richland 15 11 12 17 — 55
North Greene: Schultz 19, Foulks 11, Campbell 10, Freshour 6, Loftis 5, Cooter 3, Whaley 2.
Richland:Helton 17, Nicholson 16, Luna 10, Randolph 5, Ballinger 4, Derryberry 3.