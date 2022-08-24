Dallas Kuykendall will try to keep his emotions in check this week.
However, he does realize that not only will Friday mark his head coaching debut at The Black Hole, but also Chuckey-Doak’s last home game until Oct. 14.
And while the Black Knights (0-1) dropped a 41-14 decision at Knoxville Catholic, Kuykendall took away several positives.
”I think for the most part we stuck to our plan, controlled the pace of the game, got first downs and didn’t allow big plays as far as first-play touchdowns and controlled special teams,” he said. “We want to carry that energy and detail over to this week.”
Energy and focus shouldn’t be much of a problem as Chuckey-Doak welcomes Happy Valley (1-0) to Lower Afton on Friday.
The Warriors will be riding high after last week’s 22-14 win over county rival Cloudland, a Class A state semifinalist in 2021. Led by third-year coach Jason Jarrett, Happy Valley will bring senior quarterback Reagan Ensor and a solid passing attack to The Black Hole.
Ensor accounted for all three Happy Valley touchdowns last week, scoring on a 1-yard run and hitting 9-of-11 passes for 104 yards and two more touchdowns — 39 yards to Cole Deakins and 10 yards to Joseph Sowards. A junior tight end and H-back, Sowards rushed for 65 yards in the win, while Deakins caught three passes for 48.
“They’ve always given us a test up front every year I’ve been here, and I don’t expect anything different,” Kuykendall said. “When you watch them, they look a lot like what we’re trying to run (offensively).”
Brock Rush did intercept a Catholic pass last week for Chuckey-Doak.
Kuykendall expects the Black Knight offense to face both odd and even fronts by the Warriors, who did allow Cloudland’s Gage McKinney to rush for 127 yards while giving up 88 yards on 4-of-9 passing.
The Black Knights will likely throw the ball more against Happy Valley than Cloudland did. Cadin Tullock threw 32 passes last week and hit 13 of them for 173 yards and two touchdowns. A balanced offense featuring Brasen Murvin, who broke 1,000 yards rushing in just nine games last fall, should give Chuckey-Doak a more favorable matchup this week.
Happy Valley’s Bronson Norman, Maliek Clark and Ben Stansell each had one sack in Week 1.
Friday’s kickoff from Afton is set for 7:30 p.m.
CHUCKEY-DOAK
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING
|Player
|Att
|Yds
|TD
|Brasen Murvin
|21
|46
|Dillon Shelton
|1
|6
|Cadin Tullock
|1
|1
|Will Garber
|1
|-2
|TOTALS
|24
|51
|0
PASSING
|Player
|Comp
|Att
|Yds
|TD
|INT
|Cadin Tullock
|13
|32
|173
|2
|1
|TOTALS
|13
|32
|173
|2
|1
RECEIVING
|Player
|Rec
|Yds
|TD
|Rio Little
|3
|55
|1
|Brock Rush
|4
|40
|Isaiah Treadway
|2
|36
|Austin Morris
|2
|31
|1
|Dillon Shelton
|1
|6
|Brasen Murvin
|1
|5
|TOTALS
|13
|173
|2
SCORING
|Player
|TD
|XP
|2pt
|FG
|Pts
|Austin Morris
|1
|0
|1
|0
|8
|Rio Little
|1
|0
|0
|0
|6
|TOTALS
|2
|0
|1
|0
|14
CASTLEWOOD
AT NORTH GREENE
Eric Tilson didn’t need much film to realize this Castlewood team won’t be the same one he faced in 2021.
Now under first-year coach Bubba Edwards, the Virginia-based Blue Devils have abandoned their single wing approach from the previous regime. Expect the ball to log plenty of air miles at The Tundra when Castlewood’s offense takes the field.
“I think we’ve watched two games worth of film, a scrimmage and a benefit game, and they’ve run the ball maybe four times in the entire film we’ve watched,” Tilson said.
Junior first-year quarterback Forrest McConnell will guide the Blue Devils in their season opener at North Greene (0-1), which seeks to start 1-1 for the second consecutive year. Castlewood posted a 2-9 mark in 2021.
Senior running back Kaden Lasley will get the majority of the handoffs, whenever the Blue Devils do run the ball, with Brad Steffey likely to be McConnell’s top target.
This won’t be the first pass-heavy offense North Greene has faced this fall. While Unaka’s Landon Ramsey did throw for 143 yards and four touchdowns, the Huskies didn’t make it easy.
“We were not going to let them score quickly; we were going to make them earn every score they got, and they earned every score they got,” Tilson said. “Very pleased with our defense, especially coming off that first half.”
Yeshua Vaught, who rushed for 60 yards and two scores on offense, also made three tackles for loss with a sack and a forced fumble on defense. Nic Mitchell made eight tackles and broke up numerous passes. And while freshman Thomas Darnell didn’t appear as much on the stat sheet, Tilson praised him as Unaka didn’t try to test his side of the field.
Grayson Collins threw for 70 yards in Week 1, and he’ll face a three-down base defense in Castlewood. The Blue Devils could also shift into an even front if they see a tight end, which North Greene will often use.
Friday’s game on The Tundra will kick off at 7:30 p.m.
NORTH GREENE
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING
|Player
|Att
|Yds
|TD
|Yeshua Vaught
|22
|60
|2
|Grayson Collins
|11
|46
|Levi Finkle
|2
|1
|TOTALS
|35
|107
|2
PASSING
|Player
|Comp
|Att
|Yds
|TD
|INT
|Grayson Collins
|5
|19
|70
|0
|1
|TOTALS
|5
|19
|70
|0
|1
RECEIVING
|Player
|Rec
|Yds
|TD
|Nic Mitchell
|4
|41
|Jake Duffy
|1
|29
|TOTALS
|5
|70
|0
SCORING
|Player
|TD
|XP
|2pt
|FG
|Pts
|Yeshua Vaught
|2
|0
|0
|0
|12
|TOTALS
|2
|0
|0
|0
|12
KNOX CATHOLIC
AT SOUTH GREENE
Sure, Daniel Boone made some plays Saturday afternoon. But as Shawn Jones pointed out, South Greene (0-1) didn’t give up big plays, making the Trailblazers drive the field to score their points.
The Rebels welcome Knoxville Catholic (1-0) this week, marking the first-ever trip to South Greene for the Fighting Irish. And while Catholic’s offensive style differs from Daniel Boone, South Greene’s focus remains the same — limit big plays defensively and control the game’s pace on offense.
“The biggest thing — win, lose or draw — we told the kids this week is just improvement,” Jones said. “You’ve got to improve from Week 1 to Week 2. If we do that, we feel like we’ll be OK when we get to the last part of the schedule.”
South Greene’s defense gave up only 17 points, as Boone’s remaining scores came on a safety and a blocked punt return. But the Rebel offense couldn’t get much going against the Trailblazers’ experienced front, as they never reached midfield. According to stats kept by the Rebels, South Greene rushed for only three yards.
Chuckey-Doak gained 224 total yards against Knoxville Catholic last week, 173 of it through the air. The Irish based out of a 3-4 and will mix and match coverage against Rebel quarterbacks Jacob Susong and Nash Rader.
Catholic sophomore quarterback Jayden Neal threw for 146 yards and two touchdowns with one interception. Braylon Harmon and Sam O’Leary, both having Division I offers, caught the TD passes, while Jaren Sensabaugh had two catches for 63 yards.
Quincy Pannell rushed for 144 yards and three touchdowns, but Catholic led just 21-14 at the half.
“We’ve got more speed this year than we’ve had in a long time, so we’re really going to have to be in position,” Jones said. “That’s what (defensive coordinator Joe) Case worked on this week, being in position and getting your drops … we’ve got to try and get some pressure on (Neal).”
Senior linebacker Derek Miller had 16 tackles, and Phillip Blair had nine at Daniel Boone. Conner Marshall and Isaiah Ealey each intercepted a pass.
Kickoff from Rebel Hill is set for 7 p.m.
SOUTH GREENE
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING
|Player
|Att
|Yds
|TD
|Nash Rader
|4
|22
|Jacob Susong
|1
|6
|Cody Rambo
|2
|1
|Conner Race
|4
|0
|Keshawn Engram
|2
|-3
|TEAM
|5
|-23
|TOTALS
|18
|3
|0
PASSING
|Player
|Comp
|Att
|Yds
|TD
|INT
|Jacob Susong
|5
|11
|47
|0
|2
|Nash Rader
|3
|6
|-8
|0
|0
|TOTALS
|8
|17
|39
|0
|2
RECEIVING
|Player
|Rec
|Yds
|TD
|Cody Rambo
|3
|26
|Trey Gentry
|2
|7
|Conner Race
|1
|6
|Jase Roderick
|1
|1
|Dion Blair
|1
|-1
|TOTALS
|8
|39
|0
WEST GREENE
AT NORTHVIEW ACADEMY
Scotty Verran gave West Greene’s defense a B grade in Week 1. They did limit Union County to 120 total yards, but on at least two occasions allowed a counter play by the Patriots for big yardage.
The Buffaloes (1-0) will face a much more diverse attack in this week’s trip to Northview Academy (0-1). First-year coach Justin Anderson, a former a head coach at Jefferson County (2007-10) and Knoxville Catholic assistant from 2011-21, has installed an offense which mimics Catholic’s explosive spread.
“We did a good job I felt like tackling this past week, but (Northview) will make you cover the entire field,” Verran said. “They’ll run screens on both sides, and the quarterback can pick which side to throw to.”
The Cougars dropped a 42-20 decision at West Greene’s Region 1-3A foe Unicoi County last week, putting up 458 total yards but committing five costly turnovers and giving up a 98-yard kickoff return.
Senior running back Tyler Gildersleeve rushed for 124 yards and scored all three touchdowns for Northview — runs of 1, 44 and 4 yards.
Sophomore quarterback DJ Thompson completed 15-of-31 for 206 yards with an interception, while junior Evan Poticher caught most of the passes.
Look for Dawson Daniels and the West Greene offense to throw the ball more this week. The Buffaloes threw only seven times against Union County, largely due to their success on the ground. Hunter Gregg rushed for 106 yards with two touchdowns, and Wyatt Moody gained 79.
Northview bases out of a 3-4 defense and runs man coverage the vast majority of the time.
“We’ve got to have somebody step up and make plays for us receiving wise, got to win those man-to-man battles,” Verran said. “We’ve got some kids who I think can do that … Hunter, he’s been running through people.”
Friday’s game in Kodak begins at 7 p.m.
WEST GREENE
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING
|Player
|Att
|Yds
|TD
|Hunter Gregg
|15
|106
|2
|Wyatt Moody
|8
|79
|Jaden Gregg
|3
|21
|Dawson Daniels
|4
|17
|Austin Wampler
|1
|7
|1
|Ethan Turner
|1
|3
|1
|TOTALS
|32
|233
|4
PASSING
|Player
|Comp
|Att
|Yds
|TD
|INT
|Dawson Daniels
|2
|7
|11
|0
|1
|TOTALS
|2
|7
|11
|0
|1
RECEIVING
|Player
|Rec
|Yds
|TD
|Ethan Turner
|2
|11
|TOTALS
|2
|11
|0
SCORING
|Player
|TD
|XP
|2pt
|FG
|Pts
|Hunter Gregg
|2
|1
|1
|0
|15
|Ethan Turner
|1
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Austin Wampler
|1
|0
|0
|0
|6
|TOTALS
|4
|1
|1
|0
|27