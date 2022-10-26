North Greene at least doesn’t have to worry about Seth Birchfield again.
The 2021 Mr. Football semifinalist graduated after breaking the 300-yard mark in last year’s rain-soaked contest on The Tundra. But senior and former wide receiver Gage McKinney has taken the spotlight in Cloudland’s run-heavy offense this season.
The Highlanders (4-5, 3-0 Region 1-A), who can solidify their eighth consecutive region championship with a victory, are riding their first win streak of the year after a 2-5 start. Following a 38-12 win at Jellico, Cloudland won a 54-44 shootout at Orr Field against Johnson County last week.
McKinney had a lot to do with it, carrying the ball 51 times for 401 yards and five touchdowns while passing for another to Cayden Clarke in the wildcat formation.
Kyle Birchfield ran for the Highlanders’ other TD and finished with 71 yards on the ground. Starting quarterback Bryce Birchfield went 6-of-7 for 67 yards. Elijah Holtsclaw has also seen time at running back for Cloudland’s offense, which typically lines up unbalanced or in the power-I formation.
North Greene (1-8, 1-2) seeks only its second-ever win at Roan Mountain this week, having last won at Cloudland 6-0 in 2011.
Junior quarterback Grayson Collins eclipsed the 500-yard rushing mark for the season in last week’s contest at Chuckey-Doak, which included his 72-yard keeper for a touchdown. He’s thrown for 735 yards this year, and sophomore Yeshua Vaught leads the Huskies’ rushing attack with 812 yards and seven touchdowns. Jake Duffy leads North Greene in every receiving category, having caught two passes for 60 yards last week.
Cloudland will counter with its 40 defense and stunting linebackers. Dylan McClellan’s interception and Auston Caraway’s fumble recovery highlighted Cloudland’s defensive effort against the Longhorns, although Johnson County quarterback Connor Simcox did have success through the air.
Not since 2014 has Cloudland lost to a conference opponent, having won 27 straight region games dating back to 2015. One of the Highlanders’ two conference losses that year, coincidentally, was a 21-7 upset at North Greene.
The teams kick off from Roan Mountain at 7:30 p.m. Friday night.
NORTH GREENE
INDIVIDUAL STATS
RUSHING
|Player
|Att
|Yds
|TD
|Yeshua Vaught
|196
|812
|7
|Grayson Collins
|92
|544
|6
|Christian Cogdill
|31
|52
|1
|Colton Robbins
|4
|4
|Levi Finkle
|2
|1
|TEAM
|3
|0
|Ryder Stover
|15
|-4
|Jake Duffy
|3
|-22
|TOTALS
|346
|1,387
|14
PASSING
|Player
|Comp
|Att
|Yds
|TD
|INT
|Grayson Collins
|45
|130
|735
|7
|16
|Jake Duffy
|3
|8
|19
|0
|0
|Isaac Gaby
|4
|9
|12
|0
|0
|TEAM
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|TOTALS
|52
|148
|766
|7
|16
RECEIVING
|Player
|Rec
|Yds
|TD
|Jake Duffy
|12
|295
|3
|Colton Robbins
|8
|122
|Yeshua Vaught
|5
|90
|1
|Nic Mitchell
|7
|80
|Thomas Darnell
|5
|70
|2
|Corbin Hayes
|8
|50
|1
|Walker Hayes
|3
|41
|Kaleb Fields
|4
|18
|TOTALS
|52
|766
|7
SCORING
|Player
|TD
|XP
|2pt
|FG
|Pts
|Yeshua Vaught
|8
|0
|1
|0
|50
|Grayson Collins
|6
|0
|1
|0
|38
|Jake Duffy
|3
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Thomas Darnell
|2
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Corbin Hayes
|1
|0
|1
|0
|8
|Christian Cogdill
|1
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Kaleb Fields
|0
|3
|0
|0
|3
|TOTALS
|21
|3
|3
|0
|135