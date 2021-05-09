JONESBOROUGH — The North Greene baseball team started the postseason on Saturday with a dominant performance on the mound, as it shut down Hampton to advance in the District 1-A tournament.
The Huskies pitching staff of Cayden Foulks, Carson Whaley and Jeshua Crawford combined to strike out 14 with no walks and just two hits allowed in an 8-0 win at David Crockett High School.
“When you’re not hitting it, you have to be able to throw strikes and get outs,” North Greene coach Jason Lowe said. “The pitching was great today and that is what we have to continue to have. Hopefully, it gives those guys some confidence.”
Foulks earned the win in five innings of work. He struck out 10 while giving up one hit and only using 72 pitches, allowing him to throw again on Tuesday if the Huskies need him.
Whaley came on in the sixth inning. He gave up one hit and struck out three. Crawford struck out one while facing just three batters in the seventh.
The Huskies move on to play University High at 5 p.m. Monday in the winners’ bracket finals. The Buccaneers were the only District 1-A team to beat North Greene in the regular season, winning 2-1 before the Huskies came back with a 9-0 win the next night.
“Pitching and defense are going to be important again, but we have to hit the baseball against UH,” Lowe said. “They will hit the baseball and we have to hit it with them. I expect a good game and a tough matchup on Monday.”
University High star pitcher and Tennessee signee Kaleb Meredith will not be on the mound on Monday. He threw 72 pitches on Saturday in an 8-1 win over Sullivan North and can't throw again until Tuesday.
The Huskies first run of the afternoon came in the second inning. The side started with Carter Morelock taking a pitch in the head for a free pass to first base. Morelock stole second where Dakota Robbins scored him on a line-drive double into left field.
After North Greene left the bases loaded in the third inning, it was able to stretch its lead to 2-0 in the fourth inning.
Micah Jones sent a bunt single down the first base line and scored on a sacrifice fly by Whaley.
North Greene added two more runs in the fifth inning. Jonah Palmer and Morelock started the side by working a pair of walks, and Tucker Owen moved both up with a sacrifice bunt. An intentional walk of Robbins loaded the bases.
With the Bulldogs’ infield playing up, Jones hit a ball to shortstop Josh Witson, but Witson threw to first which allowed Palmer to score. Morelock then scored on a wild pitch for a 4-0 lead.
The sixth inning started with Foulks being walked. Whaley then reached when he hit a ball off the knob of his bat trying to avoid a pitch. Hampton first baseman McKinley Kuhn was off the bag, allowing Whaley to reach safely while Foulks scored on the play.
After Morelock was walked, Owen smacked a double into left field that scored two runs. With two out, Owens scored from second when Robbins hit a high pop up that the Bulldogs lost in the sun.
Robbins finished 2-for-2 with two RBI, a double and also walked twice. Morelock was 1-for-1, reaching base four times and scoring three times. Whaley was 2-for-4, and as a team North Greene earned six hits.
“We manufactured runs today,” Lowe said. “We ran the bases well and put the bat on the ball when we needed to. We didn’t really get the barrel on much today, and hopefully we can fix that by Monday.”
Hampton’s Brody Hicks took the loss. In 5 1/3 innings, he struck out two, walked eight and gave up four hits.
Chance Point was 2-for-3, earning both of Hampton’s hits.
Hampton will play Sullivan North at 7:30 p.m. Monday in an elimination game.