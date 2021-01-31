For the first time all season, North Greene standout forward Chriss Schultz found himself in foul trouble and was kept from scoring in double figures on Saturday.
It didn’t matter. Everyone else stepped up for the Huskies.
North Greene put five players in double figures, including two bench players, to take down South Greene 76-59.
“I’m proud of these guys. We’ve had four games this week and this might have been the hardest of them,” North Greene coach Sam Tarlton said. “Anytime you come into this gym you have to have a strong mentality or you’ll get run out of here. This is the first time Chriss has gotten in foul trouble, but what makes us so good is that all of these guys can step up.”
Kendal Loftis led the Huskies with 15 points. Shane Cooter, who largely took over Schultz’s role, scored 13. Chance Campbell put in 12, Carson Whaley came off the bench to score 11 and Cody Freshour put in 10 off the bench while adding a big rebounding boost.
“We’re a balanced team, and I think that makes us so good,” Tarlton said. “We have seven starters, and they are all team players. I’m especially proud of Carson. We have a kid come in from Germany and take what was probably his starting spot, and I haven’t heard the first word from him. Tonight we needed him a little more and he gave us great minutes.”
The Huskies played from in front from the start with Cayden Foulks knocking down a triple on the opening possession.
The Rebels hung tight with Luke Myers putting in a layup to cut the lead to 9-7.
Whaley sank a corner trey for the Huskies on a play Freshour kept alive with an offensive rebound, then Schultz went the length of the floor to put the Huskies up 14-7. It was Schultz’s only bucket of the first half as he quickly picked up his second foul and watched the remainder of the first half from the bench.
Ty Bailey closed the opening quarter with a transition layup for South Greene that closed the gap to 16-13.
Two minutes into the second period, Cooter hit from behind the arc to put North Greene in front 23-15.
After Loftis put back his own miss and Foulks sank a pair of charity tosses, the Huskies lead reached 27-18 with 4:30 left in the first half.
The half finished with Freshour driving the baseline for a floater that gave North Greene a 33-23 lead.
The third quarter started with Loftis taking a steal coast to coast before he delivered a pair of good passes that Campbell laid in for a 39-27 advantage.
Preston Bailey kept pace for South Greene in the third period as he put in 10 points, but the Rebels could not put a dent in the lead.
North Greene’s biggest lead of the period came with 1:19 left when Whaley put back a miss to make the score 54-41.
Myers finished the quarter with a pair of jumpers in the lane for the Rebels that cut North Greene’s lead to 54-45.
South Greene started the fourth quarter with a transition layup from Ty Bailey to close the gap to 54-47. But on the trip the other way, Campbell hit from behind the arc for the Huskies.
Another three-pointer by Campbell moved the lead to 64-50 with 5:14 lto play.
Campbell then rolled in a breakaway layup to make the score 70-54.
The final four minutes were largely played by reserves as North Greene’s lead held.
Myers led South Greene with 19 points. Preston Bailey had 16 points and Ty Bailey had 11.
North Greene finished the week 4-0 and improved to 22-3 on the season. The Huskies lead Class A in wins and is ranked fourth in Class A by the Associated Press.
South Greene falls to 10-8.
North Greene 16 17 27 22 — 76
South Greene 13 10 22 14 — 59
North Greene: Loftis 15, Cooter 13, Campbell 12, Whaley 11, Freshour 10, Schultz 6, Foulks 5, Britton 4.
South Greene: Myers 19, P. Bailey 16, T. Bailey 11, Higgins 5, Fillers 4 Hawk 2, Hartman 2.