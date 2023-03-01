BLOUNTVILLE — The North Greene Huskies left their heart and soul on the floor to give themselves a chance on Tuesday night.
The Huskies rallied from a double-digit deficit but dropped a 57-53 decision in overtime to Hampton in the Region 1-A boys semifinals at West Ridge High School.
“Golly, I thought we had it," North Greene coach Sam Tarlton said. "I couldn’t say more about the effort they had. They could have laid down many times. Ball rolls here, ball rolls there – it is what it is. I love my kids and I’m proud of the effort that they gave me tonight."
With the loss, North Greene’s season comes to a close.
“I told them to give ourselves a chance, and they did that,” Tarlton said. “I don’t want to go back and nitpick – we have to look at one thing and it is probably a slow start. I keep calling it a young thing, but that has to quit being a young thing. Then turnovers and loose balls – that’s what has held us back.
“I am not taking anything away from Hampton, but I am saying if we want to take that step to be Hampton, the turnovers, loose balls stuff like that are things that we have to get better at, and we are going to because we are a young team."
In a battle of Mr. Basketball finalists, Jason Britton had 25 points for the Huskies, while Cadon Buckles had 18 points.
North Greene entered the fourth quarter down eight points, but the Bulldogs pushed the advantage to 12 early in the quarter.
The Huskies, however, went on a 17-4 run over the next five minutes to take their first lead when Britton hit a pair of free throws with 1:20 left.
Hampton regained the lead in the final minute, but Bennett McLain scored with 3.3 seconds left to force overtime.
After the Bulldogs opened the extra period with a Chance Point bucket, Britton hit a 3-pointer with 2:25 left to give the Huskies the lead.
Dennis Malone pushed North Greene back in front with a free throw, but Hampton's Hayden Campbell converted a three-point play and the Bulldogs were able to keep the Huskies from getting a clean shot after that.
Luca May had seven points for North Greene, while Malone had five.