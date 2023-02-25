JELLICO — Class A Mr. Basketball Finalist Jason Britton pumped in a game-high 40 points as the North Greene Huskies staved off elimination with an 83-76 quarterfinal win over the Jellico Blue Devils on Saturday night.
North Greene, now 19-14, will play Hampton in the region semifinals at 7:45 p.m. Tuesday at West Ridge High School. Hampton (24-7) defeated Hancock County 88-55 in another quarterfinal.
In two regular season meetings between North Greene and Hampton, the Huskies lost 68-52 at home and 89-61 at Hampton. Britton was held to 21 and 18 points in those games.
North Greene trailed Jellico 18-10 after one quarter before Britton scored 12 points in the second period to rally the Huskies to a 33-33 tie at halftime.
After falling behind again, 55-52, at the end of three quarters, North Greene outscored Jellico 31-21 over the final eight minutes.
Britton scored 12 points in the fourth, including 10-of-11 free throws. Dennis Malone nailed a 3-pointer and had eight points, Sam English sank a 3 and had seven poiints, and Luca May had four points in the final period.
English finished with 14 points and Malone had 13. Each hit two 3s as did Britton.
North Greene also got eight points from May, four from Bennett McLain, and two each from Tyler Britton and Lance Carrico.
Jellico, which ends its season at 17-13, knocked down 10 3s. Carson Bolton led the Blue Devils with 28 points, including five 3s. Isaac McNealy hit two 3s and had 24 points, and Dre Webb hit three 3s and had 16 points.