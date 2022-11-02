BAILEYTON — Don’t expect Eric Tilson to borrow Tennessee coach Josh Heupel’s playbook this week.
His North Greene players aren’t entering unfamiliar territory this postseason. The Huskies, who made their first playoff appearance in a decade last fall, will make the exact same first-round trip this year for the Class 1A playoffs — to Coalfield.
“I don’t think we’re going to be overwhelmed (by the playoff environment),” Tilson said. “They’ve been to this exact place already, and they’re excited about going.”
North Greene (1-9) would make all kinds of program history with a win, as the Huskies haven’t defeated Coalfield or won a playoff game before.
Last week’s loss at Cloudland did have two positives, as in two 100-yard rushers in Yeshua Vaught and quarterback Grayson Collins. With a strong ground attack, Tilson’s game plan is simple — pound the rock and work the clock.
“We’re going to use about as much clock as humanly possible, and we need to make some plays, cause some turnovers,” Tilson said. “At this point, stats don’t matter and records don’t matter. It’s literally win or go home time. If you’ve been around high school football long enough, you’ve seen some crazy things happen.”
SMALL BUT MIGHTY
In their nine wins, Coalfield (9-1) has outscored its opponents 419-47. The Yellow Jackets have won four straight since a 42-21 loss at Gordonsville.
Senior quarterback Cole Hines has been instrumental in Coalfield’s success this year. He finished the regular season with 1,331 yards and 21 touchdowns through the air. And in last week’s 42-0 win at Oneida, Hines intercepted two passes while passing for 175 yards and rushing for 41.
Fellow seniors Rommel Conlon and Tucker West, the latter listed at 6-foot-7, both had nine touchdown catches entering that game with Conlon at 617 yards receiving.
Junior running back Coalton Henry will line up behind Hines, who Tilson said is dangerous if left with open space.
“Most of their guys are really short and really fast,” Tilson said. “They’ve got scat guys all over the place.”
BREAD AND BUTTER
Vaught and Collins have complemented each other well in North Greene’s rushing attack. After last week, Vaught needs just 43 yards to hit 1,000 for his sophomore season. He’s currently averaging 4.3 yards a carry.
Collins, meanwhile, has averaged 6.3 yards per carry, having rushed for 675 yards while passing for 758.
“Our offense is starting to click and play well,” Tilson said. “I told our kids today we just need one guy to have a career game. You have that, you never know what can happen.
“We have some matchups that do benefit us. They’re not as big as they were last year, but they’ve got skill guys all over the place. But so do we. We do have an advantage up front in terms of size and toughness, but they’ve got some speed up front … we’re looking to go down and compete.”
Jake Duffy, who’s also emerging defensively, crossed the 300-yard receiving mark at Cloudland and leads the Huskies in every receiving category statistically.
Coalfield will throw an odd front at the Huskies, likely a 3-4 base with two high safeties as well as a lot of pre-snap shifts.
Senior James Jones, who also plays running back, and Henry lead the Yellow Jackets in tackles for loss. Both had 12, with Jones having intercepted four passes, entering the Oneida game.
The Huskies kick off at 7 p.m. Friday from Coalfield.
NORTH GREENE
INDIVIDUAL STATS
RUSHING
|Player
|Att
|Yds
|TD
|Yeshua Vaught
|226
|957
|8
|Grayson Collins
|107
|675
|8
|Christian Cogdill
|31
|52
|1
|Colton Robbins
|4
|4
|Levi Finkle
|2
|1
|TEAM
|3
|0
|Ryder Stover
|15
|-4
|Jake Duffy
|4
|-23
|TOTALS
|392
|1,662
|17
PASSING
|Player
|Comp
|Att
|Yds
|TD
|INT
|Grayson Collins
|46
|139
|758
|7
|17
|Jake Duffy
|3
|8
|19
|0
|0
|Isaac Gaby
|4
|9
|12
|0
|0
|TEAM
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|TOTALS
|53
|157
|789
|7
|17
RECEIVING
|Player
|Rec
|Yds
|TD
|Jake Duffy
|13
|318
|3
|Colton Robbins
|8
|122
|Yeshua Vaught
|5
|90
|1
|Nic Mitchell
|7
|80
|Thomas Darnell
|5
|70
|2
|Corbin Hayes
|8
|50
|1
|Walker Hayes
|3
|41
|Kaleb Fields
|4
|18
|TOTALS
|53
|789
|7
SCORING
|Player
|TD
|XP
|2pt
|FG
|Pts
|Yeshua Vaught
|9
|0
|3
|0
|60
|Grayson Collins
|8
|0
|1
|0
|50
|Jake Duffy
|3
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Thomas Darnell
|2
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Corbin Hayes
|1
|0
|1
|0
|8
|Christian Cogdill
|1
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Kaleb Fields
|0
|3
|0
|0
|3
|TOTALS
|24
|3
|5
|0
|157