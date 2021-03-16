For the fourth time in program history, the North Greene boys basketball team has advanced to the state tournament. This time, they have high hopes of making a deep run.
That will start at 10 a.m. central time Wednesday when the Huskies take on Richland in the quarterfinals of the Class A state tournament inside the Murphy Center on the campus of Middle Tennessee State University.
Richland (26-1) is coming off a 60-41 win over Loretto in the state sectionals and a 51-40 win over Jo Byrns in the Region 5A finals.
North Greene coach Sam Tarlton sees a lot of similarities between the two squads and thinks that will make for compelling matchups.
“They are an older team like us. They have five seniors that play the bulk of the minutes,” Tarlton said. “Three of their players do most of the scoring. Really they seem very similar to us. They like to get up and down. They score the ball as well as anybody we have played. It’s a tough matchup for us, but I think it will be a good matchup for us.
“It’s going to be two similar styles. The team that makes the most stops is going to be the team that comes out ahead.”
The Raiders will be led Daniel Nicholson, a quick 5-foot-9 guard who put up 23 points in the sectional. He will be joined by Logan Helton and Trey Luna as a pair of knock-down shooters. Helton scored 19 points in the sectional and Luna added 10.
This is Richland’s fifth trip to the state tournament and first since 2013. The Raiders finished the regular season ranked No. 3 in the Class A AP Poll.
North Greene is 32-4 and ranked No. 5 in Class A. The Huskies beat Cosby 71-68 in the Region 1-A championship game and beat Chattanooga School of the Arts and Sciences 64-53 in the state sectionals.
Tarlton does not expect the Raiders to apply the same kind of pressure Cosby or CSAS did, and he thinks that will be to the Huskies’ advantage.
“They don’t get up and pressure as much as Cosby or CSAS did,” Tarlton said. “I think that can give us some problems when people press us man-to-man full court. They may try that, but that is not what they are known for. That is not something I’m concerned about with them.”
German exchange student Chriss Schultz has been the Huskies’ offensive leader this season, averaging 24.2 points per game. Tarlton does not think the Raiders can guard him one-on-one, and if they double team him the coach believes that will open things up for seniors Cayden Foulks and Chance Campbell on the perimeter.
The Huskies will also rely heavily on seniors Kendal Loftis, Shane Cooter and Carson Whaley. They have all played a lot of minutes the past four years, and the Huskies are hopeful that experience pays off on Wednesday.
“Those seniors have been with me for four years and most of them have played heavy minutes for three years. We’ve been in about every situation you can be in, and I think they will be ready for anything,” Tarlton said.
Through most of the postseason, the Huskies have played on one or two days rest. But heading into the state tournament, they will be playing for the first time in eight days.
Early last week, Tarlton gave his team some extra rest. Since then, he has brought some former Huskies in to act as a more competitive scout team in practice.
North Greene has also been practicing in the mornings to try to adjust to Wednesday’s 10 a.m. tip-off in Murfreesboro.
“I think in the early game on Wednesday the team that settles in to what they do first has the advantage,” Tarlton said. “We learned in the girls’ game last week that basketball is a game of runs. You don’t worry about how much you are up or down. No lead is safe. You just have to go out and execute the game plan.
“This week in practice we have come in early. We want to get in and get warmed up early, and then we have been cranking it up at about game time to adjust to that.”