JONESBOROUGH — For the first time since 2017, North Greene baseball is back on top of District 1-A.
The Huskies unseated University High, who laid claim to the district tournament title in 2018 and 2019, with a 6-2 victory at David Crockett High School in the tournament championship game on Thursday.
The district tournament was not held in 2020, and prior to the Buccaneers two championships the Huskies captured five out of six tournament titles.
For the Huskies, it feels good to be back where they belong, and even better to get to play in Baileyton next week in the Region 1-A tournament.
“I’m very happy we get to host on Monday,” North Greene coach Jason Lowe said. “We’ve been out of it for three years now, and to get back up on top is a blessing. These guys have worked hard, and we have a lot of seniors. I’m proud of them for being able to accomplish this today.”
The Huskies will begin the Region 1-A tournament on Monday by hosting Hancock County. If they win, they will play at home on Wednesday in the region championship game, and if they win that game they will host a sectional game on Friday. Winning on Monday guarantees a sectional appearance.
“If we keep winning, we control our own destiny,” Lowe said. “That’s huge. We’re in a win or go home game on Monday, so we have to get that one. But it’s big to not have to travel, and we want to keep playing at home.”
On the mound, Cayden Foulks turned in another strong performance, even though at times he struggled to understand just where the boundaries of the strike zone were. He struck out eight, walked one and gave up six hits in 6 2/3 innings. Jeshua Crawford recorded the final out.
“You know what you are going to get from Cayden,” Lowe said. “As long as we hit the ball, our pitchers are going to give us a chance to win. Thats a good feeling going into the game, knowing that you have that.”
The Huskies started the scoring in the third inning. Foulks got things going by sending a ground ball by the third baseman. Chance Campbell followed with a line drive to left field, and Carson Whaley loaded the bases on a four-pitch walk.
Jonah Palmer smacked a line drive to left field to score the first run. Tucker Owen was then hit by a pitch with the bases loaded for a 2-0 lead. The side ended with the bases still loaded.
The Bucs got one of those runs back in the top of the fourth inning. Will Joyner led off the side by dropping a single into the left-center gap. He scored from first base when Cade Pollock pinned a triple into the right-field corner. Pollock spent the rest of the inning on the corner as the Huskies sat down the next three batters.
North Greene then added four runs in the bottom of the same inning. Micah Jones split third base and shortstop with a line drive. After a passed ball, Foulks put Jones on third by sailing a line drive just over the outstretched glove of Pollock at shortstop.
Jones scored on the next at bat when Campbell hit into an error. Whaley then dropped a pop fly over third base to score Foulks and stretch the lead to 4-1.
Palmer scored Campbell on a sacrifice fly, and Carter Morelock knocked in Whaley on a double to the right-center gap for a 6-1 lead.
“When we hit today we seemed to bunch them together, and that is how you score runs,” Lowe said. “With as much batting practice as we’ve hit the last two days, we should be hitting the ball. It seemed to help tonight. We barreled the ball up today, and strung hits together when we needed to.”
University High’s final run of the day came in the fifth inning. Connor Horton reached safely when he dropped a single in the grass in front of second base. Horton then scored from second when Kaleb Meredith placed a double into the right-center gap.
North Greene earned nine hits. Whaley and Foulks each went 2-for-3 and Campbell was 2-for-4.
Joseph Kent took the loss for University. In four innings, he gave up eight hits, with four strikeouts and one walk.
University will travel to Greenback on Monday for its Region 1-A tournament semifinal.