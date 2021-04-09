It took a while for North Greene’s offense to get warmed up on Friday night, but once it did there was little West Greene could do to slow it.
The Huskies scored 10 runs in the final three innings to extend their winning streak to 10 games with a 10-2 victory over the Buffaloes.
“We came out a little sluggish, and we have to get on it earlier than we did,” North Greene coach Jason Lowe said. “We’ve done well playing from behind this year, but we can’t rely on that. I did like how we found a way to manufacture some runs in the last few innings, because we dang sure needed them.”
Friday was North Greene’s fifth win in five days. The Huskies have begun the season with a 13-2 record while also being named the top ranked team in Class A according to Tennessee Baseball Report.
“Pitching is the difference,” Lowe said. “We are throwing the ball really well right now, and we’re pretty sound on defense. We have been hitting the ball well, not so much tonight, but this week the bats have been pretty hot.”
Trailing 1-0 going into the fifth inning, the Huskies finally put some good at bats together to swing in front. Cayden Foulks led off the inning with a bunt single. A sacrifice bunt by Carson Whaley and a sacrifice fly by Jonah Palmer put him on third. Carter Morelock smashed a line drive into the left-center gap to tie the game.
Colton Robbins scored on a wild pitch for a 2-1 lead, and Morelock scored the third run in unusual fashion. With runners on first and third, Dakota Robbins stole second. Some confusion arose and Robbins began to jog back to first base. A run down ensued and Morelock was able to make it from third to home ahead of the Buffaloes’ throw out of the run down and to the plate.
In the seventh inning, North Greene plated seven runs to take a 10-1 lead.
A fielder’s choice, walk and hit batter loaded the bases with one out and forced West Greene to move the infield up. Micah Jones then dropped a single to the edge of the grass on the right side to score the first run. Jeshua Crawford put a single into shallow left field to score two more runs for a 6-1 lead.
Tanner Sexton hit a ground ball to the shortstop, but Jones broke up the play at the plate. Carson Whaley worked a bases-loaded walk to add another run. Palmer then dropped a fly ball into center field to score Sexton, and a ground out by Tucker Owen pushed across North Greene’s final run.
Palmer led North Greene’s bats by going 3-for-5 with an RBI. North Greene earned 10 hits.
Damien Burns led off the bottom of the seventh inning with a double to deep left field for the Buffs. Kenton Cobble slammed a single into right field to put Burns’ courtesy runner, Jaden Gregg, on third. Gregg went on to score on a wild pitch.
The night ended with another unusual play. Robbins took over on the mound with two outs in the bottom of the seventh. Robbins and most of the Huskies thought he had struck out Bailey McIntyre, but the umpire called the pitch a ball. With the defense leaving the diamond, Cobble took off for the plate. North Greene was able to grab the ball and get it to Owen, who caught the runner in time to prevent the run and end the game.
The first run of the night came in the bottom of the first inning. Trey Tweed worked a walk, stole second and went to third on a ground out. He then scored on a passed ball.
Palmer earned the win. In 6⅔ innings, he struck put 10, walked three and gave up six hits.
“As long as Jonah locates the ball, he’s pretty tough,” Lowe said. “He mixes up his delivery speed. Sometimes he’ll go slow, sometimes he’ll go quick to the plate. He knows how to keep hitters off balance. He threw a few more pitches than I would have liked, but he’s a senior and I trust him to know his body.”
Mason McCamey took the loss for West Greene. In 4⅔ innings, he struck out two, walked two, gave up four hits and three runs. He was able to pitch out of a pair of jams in the first two innings when he left three runners in scoring position and five on base.
Burns led West Greene’s offense by going 2-for-3 with a double.