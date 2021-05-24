COALFIELD — The North Greene baseball team decided that Saturday afternoon was the time to turn in its best effort of the season, and with it the Huskies earned a trip to Class A state tournament.
The offense was pounding line drives throughout the lineup, and the defense produced a combined no-hitter on the way to a 12-0 win over Coalfield in the Class A state sectionals.
“We picked the right time to play our best baseball game of the season,” North Greene coach Jason Lowe said. “We’ve not hit the ball like that in a long time. I hope it gives us confidence next week. If we can down there and hit like that we’re going to give ourselves a shot.”
North Greene moves on to the Class A state tournament for the first time since 2017 and fourth time ever. It will open the state tournament against South Fulton at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Stewarts Creek High School in Murfreesboro.
“It means a lot to see these 10 seniors get the opportunity to go to state,” Lowe said. “They have worked hard for months and months, and I’m just so proud of them. I'm so proud of how they responded to that loss to UH on Wednesday. They came down here in a hostile environment and got the job done, and they got it done decisively.”
The Huskies pounded out 12 hits. Dakota Robbins led the way going 3-for-4 with three RBI and two runs scored. Carson Whaley was 2-for-3 with a double and Micah Jones was 2-for-2 with a double. Chance Campbell was 1-for-1 with three runs scored. He also worked three walks from his leadoff spot to reach base all four times he stepped in the batter's box.
“It think it has to start with me,” Campbell said. “I think as the leadoff guy if it goes good for me, it will go good for everybody else. I feel like it's important for me to set the tone from that spot. It was really good to see us all hit like this today.”
On the mound, Whaley went 4 1/3 innings with six strikeouts and two walks. Lowe pulled him at 75 pitches so he would be eligible to throw on Tuesday if needed. Cayden Foulks threw the final 2/3 of an inning and struck out both batters he faced.
“That gives me a lot of confidence going down to state,” Whaley said. “I know that the defense os going to play behind me, and that makes things much easier.”
The Huskies started fast on Saturday and scored four runs in the first inning. Campbell led off the game with a walk and Whaley followed with a single to left field. Jonah Palmer then laid down a sacrifice bunt to put both runners in scoring position.
Carter Morelock knocked in the first run of the afternoon with a groundout to first base. Robbins then went the opposite way with a line drive to right field that scored Whaley.
A failed pickoff attempt trying to catch Robbins at second allowed Tucker Owen to score, and then Jeshua Crawford bounced a ground ball through the left side to push across Robbins.
Campbell led off the second inning with a line drive up the middle. He then stole second and third before he scored when Morelock put a sacrifice fly into right field.
Coalfield’s Brayden Burgess took over on the mound for Cole Hines in the second inning with the bases loaded and no outs. He was able to get out of the side with just one run allowed.
Burgess was not as fortunate in the third inning when he gave up seven runs.
North Greene loaded the bases on an error, a double by Micah Jones and a walk. Whaley knocked in the first two runs with a ground ball past the shortstop.
Palmer then lofted a fly ball to the deepest part of center field for a two-RBI double. Owen followed with a line drive to left field that scored another run before Robbins put a two-RBI single into center to complete the scoring.