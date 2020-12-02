MORRISTOWN — The Greeneville boys put the whole squad on the floor for the first time this season on Tuesday with football players returning to action.
But after falling to a red-hot Morristown East team, the Devils showed they still need some time to put everything together.
The Greene Devils are still trying to figure out their rotations and combinations, and a long dry spell in the third quarter led to a 65-53 loss to Hurricanes.
“We’re not in sync yet from an offensive perspective, and that was pretty evident tonight,” Greeneville coach Brad Woolsey said. “We’ve not put all of the pieces together yet, and haven’t seen how everyone fits together yet. But I think getting out here was a positive. Some of these guys played in their first actual game in eight months.”
Morristown East is coming off a week where it picked up wins over Farragut, Maryville and a Knoxville Catholic team filled with Division I talent.
Greeneville matched the Hurricanes shot for shot in the first half and even led 28-21 with just over a minute to go before the break.
Then East’s Micah Simpson went on a 7-0 run by himself to send the game to halftime tied 28-28.
The Hurricanes opened the third quarter with a 15-2 run that was only broken up by a pair of free tosses from Jakobi Gillespie.
Much of East’s success was due to pressure on the perimeter that prevented Greeneville from getting comfortable in its offense. At the same time it allowed Cole Henson and Kyle Cloninger to each score on a pair of break-away layups as the Hurricanes’ lead jumped to 43-30.
“We have to do a better job getting stops,” Woolsey said. “Then we should have enough weapons where they should have to respect everybody, and we should get open shots. I felt like we were taking tough shots, and our transition offense was not what it needs to be.”
Greeneville closed the gap to 43-36 after Reid Satterfield scored four points and Gillespie drove to the rim for two.
Simpson then knocked down a triple while being fouled and completed the four-point opportunity to send the game to the fourth quarter with Morristown East leading 47-36.
Greeneville tried to get back into the game in the fourth quarter and narrowed the margin to 57-51 when Gillespie knocked down a 3-pointer.
Morristown East then scored the next six points with Shaffer Harville twice getting behind the defense for break-away layups.
Greeneville took the lead for the first time with 3:41 left in the first quarter after Satterfield connected on back-to-back treys to make the score 11-9.
Gillespie finished the opening period by slashing to the basket to give Greeneville a 13-11 lead.
The Devils stayed in front for almost the entire second quarter, and took their biggest lead at 25-18 when Gillespie drove the baseline for two points.
Adjatay Dabbs made the score 28-21 when he sank a triple from the corner, but then Simpson took over to close out the half.
Satterfield and Gillespie each scored 20 points on Tuesday for Greeneville. Dabbs was also in double figures with 10.
Simpson led all scorers with 25 points for Morristown East. Braden Illic added 19 points and Harville scored 10.
Greeneville travels to Grainger for a District 2-2A game on Friday.
Greeneville 13 15 8 17 — 53
Morristown East 11 17 16 21 — 65
Greeneville: Gillespie 20, Satterfield 20, Dabbs 10, DeBusk 2, Mayes 1, Grove 1.
Morristown East: Simpson 25, Illic 19, Harville 10, Cloninger 7, Henson 4, Jurnigan 2.
GIRLS
Morristown East 68
Greeneville 60
The Greeneville girls tried to make a run late, but offensive struggles early proved too much to overcome.
The fourth quarter started with the Lady Hurricanes leading 48-39, and in just over two minutes that lead reached 54-39.
Greeneville struggled to get shots to fall in the first three quarters but heated up over the final three minutes.
With 2:47 left, Grace Hayes sank a 3-pointer from the wing to get the Lady Devils within 57-48.
With 1:38 left, a transition layup by Finley Surber pushed East to a 63-51 lead.
Led by pressure defense from Anna Shaw and Delana DeBusk, Greeneville was able to score six straight points to close the gap to 63-57.
With 31 seconds left, Hayes hit her fourth 3-pointer of the fourth quarter to make it a one-possession game at 63-60.
It took the Lady Hurricanes just seven seconds to score again when Surber beat the press for a break-away layup. Greeneville would not score again.
The night started with East grabbing a 9-3 lead behind six points from Devasia Kyle.
Greeneville tied the game 11-11 after Chloe Marsh scored twice in the paint and Shaw made a pair of free tosses.
Lauren Bailey hit a jumper from the block with two seconds left in the quarter to give Greeneville a 15-14 lead.
Morristown East scored the first 13 points of the second quarter to take control, 27-15. Kyle got to the rim for six points in the run while the Lady Hurricanes zone defense on the other end gave the Lady Devils nothing easy.
The first half finished with Morristown East leading 34-22.
With 1:38 left in the third quarter, Morristown East took its biggest lead of the night at 48-32 when Sable Burnside dropped in a runner from the right side.
Greeneville scored the final seven points of the period with Tambryn Ellenburg knocking down a triple to shrink East’s lead to 48-39.
Hayes led Greeneville with 19 points while hitting five 3-pointers. Bailey finished with 12 points.
Greeneville 15 7 17 21 — 60
Morristown East 14 20 14 20 — 68
Greeneville: Hayes 19, Bailey 12, Carter 8, Marsh 8, Shaw 8, Ellenburg 3, DeBusk 2.
Morristown East: Kyle 18, Burnside 20, King 11, Surber 10, Winstead 4, Bell 3, Cox 2.