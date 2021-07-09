After six successful seasons at the helm of the Tusculum University tennis program, Adam Jackson is stepping down as head coach and has been named the Director of Tennis at NCAA Division I Longwood University in Farmville, Virginia.
Since taking over the Tusculum tennis reins in 2015, Jackson guided the Pioneers to an impressive 177-55 combined overall record during his TU tenure coaching the Pioneer men’s and women’s programs.
The Tusculum men went 83-37 and won the South Atlantic Conference regular-season title in 2016 and captured the SAC Tournament crown this past spring as the Pioneers returned to the NCAA II Tournament and ended the season with a No. 24 national ranking.
His women’s teams accounted for an outstanding 94-30 overall record while notching a SAC Tournament title in 2017 and won the SAC regular season championship in 2019. The Pioneers advanced to the NCAA Tournament three times (2017, 2018, 2019) and earned a national ranking four times, including a No. 14 ranking in 2018 as TU went 21-3.
Jackson was named SAC Coach of the Year on two occasions including 2016 with the men’s team and was the SAC Women’s Coach of the Year in 2019. He was also a three-time recipient of the Art Argauer Award, which recognizes the coach of the year for the entire TU Athletic Department.
“Adam Jackson did a tremendous job during his time with us at Tusculum,” said Doug Jones, TU Vice President for Athletics and University Initiatives. “His teams not only competed at a championship level but they excelled in the classroom as well. I have had the privilege of working with a lot of quality people during my time at Tusculum, but none better than Adam Jackson. He is a tremendous leader, coach and individual. We wish Adam and his family all the best as they will be greatly missed.”
Jackson mentored 23 All-SAC singles honorees, while 13 of his doubles pairings garnered All-Conference recognition. Two of his student-athletes earned SAC Player of the Year accolades including Tim Stierle in 2016 and Annie McCullough in 2019.
The women’s tennis duo of Annie and Caitlin McCullough were the program’s first female All-Americans in 2019-20. The McCullough twins advanced to the ITA Cup National Championship match and both were outstanding in the classroom as well. The sisters finished as multiple CoSIDA Academic All-District selections, including Annie who is a two-time Academic All-American and was a top-nine national finalist for the 2020 NCAA Woman of the Year Award.
“I am extremely grateful to Tusculum University for giving me the opportunity to lead the TU tennis program. I would like to thank Doug Jones for being an incredibly supportive athletic director that has helped the programs make great strides,” said Jackson. “It is with great excitement but also with some sadness that my family and I look forward to this new opportunity. The Tusculum and Greeneville communities will forever hold a special place in our hearts. While we are excited for what lies ahead, we will certainly miss this place and the people that we have come to know and love.”
“I am extremely grateful for the fantastic student-athletes I have been able to coach while at Tusculum. It is their hard work and success that has led to my own and each and every one of those players has been instrumental in building the program into what it is today. The relationships made with them will last a lifetime. I hope for nothing but the best for Tusculum University and its tennis programs.”
Jackson came to Tusculum after serving on the coaching staff at NAIA national power Georgia Gwinnett College in Lawrenceville, Georgia. During Jackson’s tenure at Georgia Gwinnett, the men’s program captured two NAIA national championships in 2014 and 2015, while posting an impressive 37-2 record over the last two years. The GGC women’s team won the 2014 NAIA national title, while the 2015 club finished as national runner-up.
The Watkinsville, Georgia native started his collegiate playing career at South Atlantic Conference member Wingate University and was a member of the Bulldogs’ 2002 NCAA Division II Tournament team.
He earned his Bachelor’s degree in English from Appalachian State University in 2007 and followed with his Master’s degree in secondary education (M.A.T.) from Piedmont College in 2010.
Jackson and his wife, Dana, are the proud parents of two sons, Gus and Jake.
Jones indicated that a national search for a new tennis coach is underway.