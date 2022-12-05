PREP WRESTLING Johnson, Dupill Win At Knox Catholic Dec 5, 2022 10 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email greene devil logo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save KNOXVILLE — Carson Dupill began this wrestling season just like he ended the last – defeating the No. 1 ranked wrestler in the state.Dupill took two overtimes to defeat Bryson Terrell of Bradley Central, Tennessee’s top-ranked wrestler in Class AA, in Saturday’s Knoxville Catholic Invitational.On the girls side, Rhyne Johnson won first place with three wins by fall, improving to 5-0 for the season.Morgan Cornelius placed runner-up, and Breanna Matthews placed third.Morgan Lowery and Zac Chrisman both placed second in their respective weight classes, the latter losing a heartbreaker in the last 30 seconds of the title match.Griffin Gricunas won his first tournament as a Greeneville wrestler, taking first in the JV 152-pound division with a 1st place. Elijah Dabney placed second in his class.The Greeneville boys will be back in action at the Walsh-Jesuit Ironman in Ohio, while the girls will travel to Stone Memorial for the I-40 Clash.MIDDLE SCHOOLOn Thursday, Greeneville Middle School took down Liberty Bell 47-24.Brylan Rhodes, Jake Hall, Donovan Sanchez, Gideon Ellenburg, Joey Hickerson, Hayden Moore, Hayden Matthews, Joey Rosales and Cameron Sneed all won their matches for the Greene Devils.Greeneville defeated Boone 66-12 in its second match of the night.Braxton Tweed, Avery Murphy, Isaac Dabbs, Weston McGill, Moore, Parker James, Caedon Hirschy, Bentley Starnes, Sanchez, Hall and Sneed earned Greeneville’s wins.The Devils (8-2), currently third in their conference, also won four of the six exhibition matches (Ty Wilhoit, Doug Blake, Rosales and Hirschy). Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Carson Dupill Win Cameron Sneed Sport Heavy Athletics Donovan Sanchez Greeneville Middle School Overtime Knoxville Joey Rosales Recommended for you Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Recipes Trending Now Aiken To Play Volleyball At Walters State Konieczny Signs With Maryville Soccer Frye Scores 1,000th Point, Buffs Drop Chiefs Santa Claus Star Of Greeneville Christmas Parade Greeneville BMA To Consider Amending Beer Sale Code Tuesday