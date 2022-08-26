BAILEYTON — It’s only his second year playing football, but Leon Johnson might get to play a lot longer if he keeps this up.
Johnson scored seven touchdowns on Thursday night, leading North Greene Middle School to a 58-24 win over Bulls Gap on The Tundra.
If Johnson could find any open space, it was usually too late. The Huskies’ eighth grade standout averaged 19.1 yards per carry, finishing with 287 yards on 15 attempts.
“I think he’s one of the fastest kids in Greene County,” North Greene Middle coach Matt Weems said of Johnson. “He’s been a leader every day at practice, not missed a single practice since we started. He’s kind of a quiet kid, hard on himself, but he leads by example. He worked really hard tonight.”
Not to mention, Johnson also led the Huskies (1-1) in tackles with six, including two for loss. And his defensive effort helped set up his first touchdown. One play after recovering a Bulls Gap fumble, Johnson took off 36 yards for a touchdown.
Jared Swatzell recovered the other two of Bulls Gap’s three first-quarter fumbles, which helped North Greene quickly jump ahead 20-0.
Johnson scored from 53 yards for a 26-6 lead, and his 48-yard run along with Matthew Boyd’s second 2-point conversion made it 34-18 with 36 seconds in the first half.
That was just enough time for Grayson Hughes to find Keegan Smith for an 18-yard Bulldog touchdown and a 34-24 halftime score.
Johnson didn’t skip a beat, gaining 22 yards and then scoring from the 6 midway through the third quarter.
His last two touchdowns came on one-play drives, runs of 50 and 45 yards. Charles Price’s interception set up Johnson’s sixth trip to the end zone.
Boyd, who ran for three 2-point conversions and caught another from Josh Hightower, threw a 38-yard touchdown to give North Greene a 14-0 lead. Kelson Eastep caught the pass just out of his defender's reach in man coverage.
“Kelson’s been out here for three years, and I’ve moved him around a little bit … but he gives really good effort when he’s playing,” Weems said. “And I’ve been really hard on Matthew Boyd for three years now. He’s improved dramatically, and he’s maturing, really proud of his effort tonight.”
Hightower moved to quarterback and ran North Greene’s final 2-point conversions, also completing a 13-yard pass to Boyd.
Eastep, Price, Haden Cole, Eli Franklin and Colton Cutshall each had a stop behind the line of scrimmage.
Tye Roberts led the Bulldogs in rushing (27 yards) and receiving (six catches for 94 yards), in addition to his 85-yard kickoff return for Bulls Gap’s first score. Roberts scored on a 35-yard pass from Hughes and a 12-yard run to make it 26-18.
Hughes finished 12-of-25 for 189 yards and two touchdowns.
North Greene visits Cosby on Monday night before Thursday’s trip to Surgoinsville.