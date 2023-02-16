Connor Jordan scored a game-high 17 points, including 14 in the second half, as the Tusculum Pioneers defeated the Carson-Newman Eagles 78-69 in South Atlantic Conference men’s basketball on Wednesday night at Pioneer Arena.
Tusculum (12-10, 8-7 SAC) completes a season sweep of Carson-Newman (11-14, 5-10 SAC) and extends its winning streak against the Eagles to five. The Pioneers also maintain sole possession of second place in the SAC Mountain Division standings.
Tusculum forced 18 turnovers on 13 steals resulting in 27 points, while the Pioneers turned the ball over seven times.
Tusculum freshman Kyle Brown posted his second double-digit performance against Carson-Newman. He poured in a season-high 13 points as he went 5-of-7 with a three-pointer and 2-of-2 from the free throw line.
James West IV and Justin Mitchell each added 11 points for Tusculum, while Jalen Crowder and Makai Olden each had eight. Forward Inady Legiste got into early foul trouble, was limited to just 16 minutes and tallied five points and five rebounds.
Nick and Luke Brenegan paced Carson-Newman as the brother duo each had 12 points. Bryant Thomas, Jack Browder and Tyler Bowens each added nine points for the Eagles.
Tusculum led 33-31 at halftime and went on an 11-2 run early in the second half as Funderburk nailed a corner 3-pointer to give the Pioneers a 44-35 lead with 15:04 to play.
Over the next 2:03, Carson-Newman whittled the deficit down to 46-44 thanks to a 9-2 run which including a three-pointer by John Zhao and three consecutive buckets by Bowens.
Tusculum moved the lead to five on three occasions including 57-52 at the 8:31 mark.
Carson-Newman’s Luke Brenegan and Bowens each connected on a pair of free throws to pull the Pioneers within 57-56 with 7:23 left.
A 9-1 Tusculum run over the next five minutes was culminated by five points from Legiste, including a three-point play that pushed the Pioneers to a 66-57 lead with 2:56 remaining.
Carson-Newman cut the lead to six three times down the stretch, but Tusculum went 8-of-10 at the foul line and got baskets from Crowder and Jordan over the final 2:14 to seal the win.
Carson-Newman shot 52 percent from the floor and outrebounded Tusculum 32-30.
Tusculum shot 49.2 percent from the field, including 53.3 percent (16-of-30) in the second half. The Pioneers also hits 12 of 16 free throws, all in the second half.
Tusculum will host Newberry at 4 p.m. Saturday for Senior Day at Pioneer Arena.