AFTON — Chuckey-Doak High School has named Billy Kaylor as the 11th football coach in program history.
Kaylor was introduced to Chuckey-Doak's players on Monday morning.
"My wife and I are excited to be moving into the CDHS community," Kaylor said. "We have been searching for the perfect mix of a good community to raise our family, strong school administration, and a community that is passionate about building a football culture.
"We prayed diligently and feel like God has led us here. This community checks all our boxes, and we are excited to be part of the Black Knight family."
Kaylor is Chuckey-Doak's fourth coach in the past four years and takes over the Black Knights' program after a decade of successful coaching stops in South Carolina.
Kaylor’s previous coaching experience includes Midland Valley High School, Camden High School, and most recently as defensive line coach at Seneca High School where he helped guide the Bobcats to a 9-3 overall record and a second-place finish in Region 1-3A at 4-1 in 2022.
Kaylor, a native of Villa Rica, Georgia, was an offensive lineman at Presbyterian College located in Clinton, South Carolina, from 2007-2011.
Kaylor replaces Dallas Kuykendall, who stepped down as Chuckey-Doak's coach earlier this month to take over the Morristown East football program.
Kuykendall spent four seasons at Chuckey-Doak, guiding the Black Knights to a 10-2 record, a Region 1-3A championship at 4-0, their first home playoff game in school history and to the second round of the Class 3A playoffs in his only year as head coach this past season.
"We are excited to welcome coach Kaylor and his family to our community," said Chuckey-Doak athletic director Kyle Donahue. "When we started our search, we had a few tenets that we were looking for in a head coach. We wanted a good man first and foremost. We also were looking for a good leader and someone with great football knowledge.
"We think we found what we are looking for in coach Kaylor. He has a great background from his playing days at Presbyterian College and his time coaching in South Carolina. Every conversation I have had with coach Kaylor leads me to believe his values line up with our own. We are excited to begin working together to continue the tradition of CDHS football."