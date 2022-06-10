The winningest head coach in Atlanta Falcons history didn’t hesitate to help benefit the Boys & Girls Club of Greeneville & Greene County.
From an early age, Mike Smith played basketball for a league affiliated with his local Boys & Girls Club. And while he spent most of his time in the athletic realm, he could clearly see the impact his club made on local youth. A golfer and fisher in his spare time, Smith jumped at the chance to play in Friday’s 19th annual Bob Kesling Boys & Girls Club Celebrity Golf Classic at Link Hills Country Club.
”I have some friends who are Greenevillians, and they asked me if I could get involved,” Smith recalled. “It’s for a great cause, to help young kids develop into young men and women. When you can be a part of that, how can it not be fun?”
He and former Tennessee Volunteers basketball standout Jon Higgins have both seen their share of the tournament. Kesling, the Voice of the Vols, and UT teammate Drew Clemmons helped connect Higgins with the Greeneville tournament.
Having just finished his 10th year as a high school head basketball coach, and fifth at Farragut, Higgins gladly obliged to participate in this year’s Classic.
“It’s a great honor to be invited to come play in a tournament like this for such a great cause,” Higgins said. “The Boys & Girls Clubs around the area do a great job of helping youth stay on the straight and narrow, giving them opportunities they wouldn’t normally have.”
And yes, many of his high school students have seen his half-court buzzer beater at Georgia Tech on YouTube.
“They’ve all seen it in some capacity,” he said.
Bobby Scott can’t recall ever missing the Bob Kesling Boys & Girls Club Celebrity Golf Classic.
The chance to golf with former teammates and Vols For Life is always appealing, just like his opportunity to play professional football with Archie Manning after helping Tennessee win the 1969 SEC championship.
“We were roommates for nine years (at New Orleans),” Scott said. “It’s fun to get together with all these guys and listen to all these stories over here. This is a great cause, the Boys & Girls Club of Greeneville & Greene County … we’ve got a great turnout, full group of players. We’re so lucky to be up here.”
THEY SAID IT
John Warren, former Tennessee and Dallas Cowboys punter: “It’s always so much fun to come up here and meet the people from this area and play with them. The course is always in such good shape, and who wouldn’t want to do this on a Friday?”
Luke Shelton, co-chairman of Celebrity Golf Classic: “This tournament’s meant a lot to the Boys & Girls Club. I used to work for the club, doing this golf tournament and every year, it seems to be getting better and better. We really appreciate everybody who gives. Everything we try to raise, it’s all about the kids.”