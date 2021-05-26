MURFREESBORO — The TSSAA’s Spring Fling got underway on Tuesday at Rockvale High School with South Greene’s Abbey King making history by becoming the first South Greene Track and Field athlete to win a state championship.
King won the girls high jump at the Small Class state track meet, collecting the first gold medal for the first-year program.
“I’ve worked for this for four years, I’ve always wanted to get here and it feels amazing,” King, who ran for West Greene as a co-op previously, said. “It means everything to me to bring this championship home to South Greene. I know coach (Joe) Case wanted this for me, I know my family wanted this for me, and it feels so good to get it done.”
The senior leaper cleared a height of 5 feet, 2 inches on Tuesday. Prior to that, she had a clean meet, only missing once on the way to reaching the winning height. She was then the only jumper to make it over the top height.
“I knew coming in that I had to be clean, and that makes and misses could make a big difference in where I placed,” King said. “But knowing that I was the only girl today that could clear that height is a real good feeling. I think it says a lot about mentality and how much I wanted it. Usually the person who wants it the most is the one who gets it.”
In total, 35 medals are coming back to Greene County after a hugely successful day for the track programs at South Greene, West Greene and Chuckey-Doak. South Greene earned 25 medals, Chuckey-Doak six and West Greene four.
“Every girl that we brought medaled today and every guy but two medaled,” South Greene coach Joe Case said. “We got our first state champion today. I’m just elated for our kids. We’ve had a great day. It’s been a blessing.”
In addition to the top finish in the high jump, King was third in the 300-meter hurdles. She was a member of the 4x100 relay team with Haley Kells, Ava Clark and Aydan Dyer that came in seventh place, and the 4x200 relay team with Clark, Dyer and McKenzie Niston that also came in seventh place.
Kells, also a senior, placed third in the triple jump with a personal best leap of 35-8. She was also third in the 100 hurdles.
South Greene’s 4x800 relay team of Katie Krol, Skyana Byrd, Riley Ottinger and Macey Snapp finished in fifth place.
Greene County athletes dominated the pole vault. In the girls event, Christiana Ricker of West Greene cleared 8 feet to come in second place. Cadence Mancil of South Greene was fourth, Taliah Johnson of Chuckey-Doak was fifth, Niome Merrill of Chuckey-Doak sixth and Aydan Dyer of South Greene eighth.
In the boys pole vault, Bryson Church of West Greene came in third place with a vault of 11 feet. Blake May of South Greene was fourth and Ronan Buss of South Greene was seventh.
West Greene brought a small contingent to Murfreesboro for the state meet, but came away with four medals among its three athletes.
In addition to Ricker and Church, freshman Abbey Cox medaled in the shot put and the discus. In the discus, she threw a personal best 99-4 to come in third place. In the shot put, she threw 32-9 to come in fifth place.
“We brought three athletes and our worst finish was fifth place. That’s a pretty good day,” West Greene coach Simeon Roberts said. “Everyone had a personal record today, and that is what you want to see. You want them doing their best in the biggest meet of the year.”
South Greene’s Logan Wagner had a big day throwing as well, tossing the rock 51-2 to come in second place in the shot put.
In the boys high jump, South Greene’s Chandler Fillers and Jalen Ingram both cleared 5-8 to tie for fourth place.
Isaiah Olsen of South Greene ran a season-best 10.99 seconds in the 100 meters to come in fourth place, after entering the race as the 14th seed.
Chuckey-Doak’s final medals came in the girls 4x100 relay where Addison McKechnie, Morgan Dyer, Marci Merrill and Taliah Johnson came in sixth place.