The Chuckey-Doak baseball team took down South Greene for the second day in a row, but left coach Jimmy Willett looking for more.
Despite some mental errors on the base paths and in the field, the Black Knights were able to capture a 5-2 victory over the Rebels on Tuesday.
“We still don’t look good as a team,” Willett said. “We’re making bad base running decisions, we need a better mindset in the batters box, and not real happy with it. We get too emotional at times, and we just need to play the game and have fun with it.”
The win gives Chuckey-Doak the series sweep of South Greene after a 6-4 win on Monday, but Willett knows he will need more out of his team to get near the top of the district, which is where he thinks they are capable of being.
“Getting a series sweep does matter, but when we come up against Greeneville and Grainger we can’t have mental mistakes,” Willett said. “We have a good team, but we have to play our A game to do what we are capable of.”
Tuesday’s scoring started in the bottom of the first inning. Wade Fletcher led off things by getting a line drive through the left side. Connor Lamons walked and after Fletcher stole third a sacrifice fly by Jaylen Willett pushed across the first run of the night.
With two outs, Cadin Tullock bounced a ground ball between third and the shortstop to score Lamons for a 2-0 lead.
South Greene got on the board in the third inning started by Tucker Brown, who slipped a ground ball past the shortstop. Cody Rambo scored him from third with a chopper up the middle.
In the bottom of the same inning, Chuckey-Doak scored two more runs. Luke Myers led off with a walk and Lamons put him on third with a shot to right field.
Willett put a ground ball deep in the hole between third and short that scored Myers. Rambo got to the ball, but Willett was ahead of the throw at first. The Rebels then tried to get Lamons at third on the play, but the throw was off target and Willett moved up to second base.
Hunter Ball scored Lamons on a ground ball to third, but after the throw to first Willett was thrown out at the plate trying to push across another run.
In the fifth inning, South Greene closed the gap to 4-2. T.J. Buckner smacked a leadoff single into straightaway center, and moved to third after a pair of walks.
Rambo then dropped a fly ball down the right field line to score Buckner.
The Black Knights were then able to end the inning with a South Greene runner on third for the second of three times in the three-run victory.
Chuckey-Doak scored the final run of the night in the bottom of the fifth inning. Lamons led off the inning with a line drive into the left-center gap. He stole second and third before Ball punched a shot through the right side of the infield to push the lead to 5-3.
Matthew Palazzo earned the win on the mound on Tuesday. In 4⅓ innings, he struck out six, walked one and gave up three hits. Tullock threw the final 2⅔ innings with five strikeouts, one walk and three hits allowed.
At the plate, Tullock was 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI while Lamons was 2-for-2 with three runs scored for the Black Knights.
Isaac Collins took the loss for South Greene. In four innings, he struck out five, walked two and gave up five hits.