Neither coach could recall being involved in a game with higher stakes.
Far as Greene County football history is concerned, there very well might not be one.
Enjoying two of their finest football seasons in school history, Chuckey-Doak and West Greene clash for much more than community bragging rights this season — the main prize being a Region 1-3A championship.
Fans might want to arrive at The Black Hole early Friday night, at least those who want a seat.
“It’ll definitely be a fun environment to play in, kind of what you dream of,” Chuckey-Doak coach Dallas Kuykendall said. “This is why you do the things you do in the spring and summer, because you want to be in this position at the end of the year to play in games like this. Like we talked to the kids about, they’ve earned that opportunity to play in an environment like this.”
Sporting identical records — 8-1 overall and 3-0 in Region 1-3A — the seventh-ranked Black Knights and West Greene have both clinched at least one home playoff game. A region title would guarantee home field advantage through at least the first two playoff rounds. The Buffaloes received eight votes in the latest Associated Press poll, one spot outside the state’s top 10.
“We’re just grateful we’ve set ourselves up for this,” West Greene coach Scotty Verran said. “It’s been kind of a goal we’ve talked about the last three years. Here we are, made it reality, just got to go play this last game.”
CONTRASTING STYLES
As many things as West Greene and Chuckey-Doak have in common, offensive scheme isn’t one of them.
The explosive Black Knights lead all of Class 3A in points per game with 406, with total rushing yards (1,774) and passing yards (1,728) almost even.
West Greene, meanwhile, has leaned heavily on the ground game this season — having accumulated 1,785 yards compared to 805 through the air.
Senior quarterback Cadin Tullock, who became the Black Knights’ all-time leading passer during last week’s 76-7 win over North Greene, has thrown for 1,680 yards this season. Isaiah Treadway, Austin Morris, Brock Rush, Rio Little and running back Brasen Murvin all have over 200 yards receiving. Murvin is also just shy of 1,200 yards rushing.
”It took us four games to get 76 points,” Verran said with a laugh. ”They’ve got skill kids everywhere. All those guys can take it the distance at any moment. Just got to play our assignments and do what we can do. We can’t ask somebody to be Superman. Just need to do our assignments on defense.”
While Chuckey-Doak’s scoring defense is ranked sixth in 3A, having allowed just 117 points through nine games, West Greene’s scoring defense isn’t far behind at 136.
Reigning Region 1-3A Co-Defensive MVP Ethan Turner and Roger Marshall have anchored West Greene’s front seven.
“This is one of the best tackling defenses we’ve faced all year,” Kuykendall said. “(West Greene’s offense) gives you multiple different looks formation wise, and they’ve got kids that can go … this has to be a week where we’re all on the same page and have an understanding of where we need to be and how we need to get there. We have to eliminate the run and the deep threats on the outside.”
Buffaloes quarterback Jaden Gregg ran for 234 yards and two scores against Unicoi County, becoming West Greene’s top rusher (608) and passer (548) through nine games. Wyatt Moody and Hunter Gregg both have over 300 yards rushing, while leading receiver Turner (380) has occasionally taken direct snaps in the wildcat. Senior Austin Wampler gives Gregg another reliable option.
MORE HISTORY COMING
If Chuckey-Doak wins — the Black Knights would match the most wins in school history (9-3 in 1992) and complete their best regular season (9-1) … would be Chuckey-Doak’s third conference title (1992, 2019) … would extend already school-record winning streak to nine games.
If West Greene wins — the Buffaloes would win their first conference championship in program history … would mark West Greene’s second eight-game winning streak, having started the 1981 season 8-0 … would give the Buffaloes their best regular season and second nine-win season (9-2 in 1981).
Friday’s kickoff from Lower Afton is slated for 7:30 p.m.
CHUCKEY-DOAK
INDIVIDUAL STATS
RUSHING
|Player
|Att
|Yds
|TD
|Brasen Murvin
|135
|1,188
|19
|Will Garber
|18
|193
|3
|Rio Little
|9
|108
|3
|Dillon Shelton
|11
|65
|1
|Brock Rush
|5
|48
|1
|Josh Guy
|11
|44
|Cayden Masters
|8
|43
|1
|Cadin Tullock
|15
|25
|1
|Elijah Elliott
|2
|19
|Nick Palazzo
|5
|17
|Billy Hahnlen
|1
|6
|Austin Smith
|1
|6
|James Seidl
|1
|5
|Trinity Vanheel
|1
|5
|Ethan Heimiller
|1
|4
|Nathan Norton
|1
|1
|1
|TEAM
|2
|-3
|TOTALS
|227
|1,774
|30
PASSING
|Player
|Comp
|Att
|Yds
|TD
|INT
|Cadin Tullock
|84
|140
|1,680
|22
|5
|Nick Palazzo
|3
|4
|48
|1
|0
|TOTALS
|87
|144
|1,728
|23
|5
RECEIVING
|Player
|Rec
|Yds
|TD
|Isaiah Treadway
|16
|470
|5
|Austin Morris
|15
|371
|7
|Brock Rush
|23
|315
|5
|Rio Little
|11
|260
|3
|Brasen Murvin
|14
|219
|2
|Josh Guy
|4
|64
|1
|Ethan Wagers
|2
|21
|Dillon Shelton
|1
|6
|Austin Smith
|1
|2
|TOTALS
|87
|1,728
|23
SCORING
|Player
|TD
|XP
|2pt
|FG
|Pts
|Brasen Murvin
|21
|0
|1
|0
|128
|Brock Rush
|9
|0
|1
|0
|56
|Austin Morris
|7
|0
|1
|0
|44
|Rio Little
|7
|0
|0
|0
|42
|Isaiah Treadway
|7
|0
|0
|0
|42
|Marco Rojas
|0
|31
|0
|0
|31
|Will Garber
|3
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Ethan Wagers
|0
|14
|0
|0
|14
|Josh Guy
|1
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Cayden Masters
|1
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Nathan Norton
|1
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Dillon Shelton
|1
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Cadin Tullock
|1
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Alex Dimas
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|TOTALS
|59
|46
|3
|0
|406
WEST GREENE
INDIVIDUAL STATS
RUSHING
|Player
|Att
|Yds
|TD
|Jaden Gregg
|63
|608
|6
|Wyatt Moody
|73
|414
|4
|Hunter Gregg
|57
|312
|4
|Ethan Turner
|24
|177
|4
|Dawson Daniels
|26
|132
|2
|Justin Cutshaw
|3
|62
|Edan Porter
|9
|41
|1
|Aiden Adams
|2
|34
|1
|Austin Wampler
|3
|18
|1
|Ean Kieffer
|3
|6
|Austin Franklin
|1
|4
|Baxley Britton
|1
|0
|Ayden Lamons
|1
|-3
|TEAM
|5
|-20
|TOTALS
|271
|1,785
|23
PASSING
|Player
|Comp
|Att
|Yds
|TD
|INT
|Jaden Gregg
|30
|60
|548
|10
|5
|Dawson Daniels
|9
|33
|148
|2
|2
|Mason McCamey
|8
|13
|109
|0
|2
|Wyatt Moody
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|TOTALS
|47
|107
|805
|12
|9
RECEIVING
|Player
|Rec
|Yds
|TD
|Ethan Turner
|21
|380
|4
|Austin Wampler
|8
|213
|4
|Hunter Gregg
|6
|77
|2
|Austin Franklin
|3
|55
|1
|Jaden Gregg
|3
|33
|Mason McCamey
|1
|15
|Baxley Britton
|2
|13
|1
|Dawson Daniels
|1
|10
|Wyatt Moody
|2
|9
|TOTALS
|47
|805
|12
SCORING
|Player
|TD
|XP
|2pt
|FG
|Pts
|Ethan Turner
|10
|0
|0
|0
|60
|Hunter Gregg
|7
|1
|1
|0
|45
|Jaden Gregg
|6
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Kalle Nagel
|0
|28
|0
|2
|34
|Austin Wampler
|5
|0
|0
|0
|30
|Wyatt Moody
|4
|0
|0
|0
|24
|Dawson Daniels
|2
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Baxley Britton
|1
|0
|1
|0
|8
|Aiden Adams
|1
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Austin Franklin
|1
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Edan Porter
|1
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Justin Cutshaw
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|TOTALS
|38
|29
|3
|2
|269