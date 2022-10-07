CUMBERLAND GAP — So much for a Unicoi County hangover, and a school record for that matter.
Chuckey-Doak scored four touchdowns in the first quarter and coasted from there, dominating Cumberland Gap 49-0 on the road Friday night.
With the win, Chuckey-Doak (6-1) has won six consecutive games for the first time in program history.
“We really focused on that this week, making sure our kids understood this was a new week,” Black Knights coach Dallas Kuykendall said. “We just have great kids who do what we ask them to every week.”
Cadin Tullock added to his impressive senior year numbers by throwing three touchdown passes, two going to Austin Morris. Brasen Murvin caught the other one while also rushing for two touchdowns himself against the Panthers (2-5).
Morris already had two receiving touchdowns from Tullock just four minutes into the contest, covering 65 and 10 yards to build a 21-0 lead. Murvin had scored Chuckey-Doak’s second touchdown on a short run immediately after a Dillon Shelton fumble recovery.
Murvin took a short pass from Tullock and scampered 45 yards to the house to make it 28-0 after the first quarter.
Rio Little went 40 yards for the Black Knights’ fifth touchdown, before Murvin dashed 65 yards for his third trip to the end zone.
Leading 42-0 at the break, Chuckey-Doak got a 42-yard touchdown run from Will Garber to keep the momentum rolling in the third quarter.
“Offensive line did a great job controlling the game up front,” Kuykendall said. “Our receivers did a great job blocking on the edge. Isaiah (Treadway), Austin, Brock (Rush), they were blocking well all night to help our running game.”
Marco Rojas, injured early in the season, returned to Chuckey-Doak’s lineup Friday night and went 7-for-7 on extra point kicks.
UP NEXT
The Black Knights host conference rival Claiborne on Friday.