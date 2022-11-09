Dallas Kuykendall might or might not have expected to lead Chuckey-Doak’s football team to this much program history his first year.
But he and the Black Knights expect to make even more this week. The time for Chuckey-Doak to reminisce certainly isn’t now.
“There’s only 16 teams left, so we have to be proud of that but also understand every team we play is going to be that much better,” Kuykendall said. “Every game gets bigger from here on out. Can’t look ahead and can’t look behind.”
Chuckey-Doak (10-1) shattered the program record for wins in a season last week, breaking the nine-win mark set in 1992. Now, the Black Knights look to break through to the state quarterfinals for the first time.
All that awaits is a grudge match from last year’s Class 3A playoffs. Gatlinburg-Pittman (10-1) ventures to The Black Hole for the second consecutive postseason Friday night, having defeated Unicoi County 56-28 last week.
2K TULLOCK
Speaking of Chuckey-Doak history, the Black Knights’ all-time leading passer surpassed the 2,000-yard mark for the year. Cadin Tullock threw for 160 yards and two touchdowns in last week’s 43-8 first round win over Austin-East, one of the touchdowns covering 90 yards to Austin Morris.
Brasen Murvin cracked the century mark on the ground while scoring two touchdowns of his own. His second touchdown put Chuckey-Doak ahead to stay in the second quarter after falling behind 8-7.
“It wasn’t a perfect game. We didn’t do some things up front we would’ve liked to have done,” Kuykendall said. “It was a real sloppy first quarter but once we got settled in, we were able to do some things and execute the way we needed to … right now, you’re just trying to win. Whatever you can do to win is the name of the game right now.”
Balance offensively will be key against Gatlinburg-Pittman’s 3-4 base defense. Junior linebacker Whitman Whaley made five tackles behind the line of scrimmage against Unicoi County.
Seniors Luciano Lopez and Enzo Guillen, along with junior Luke Burkett anchor the Highlanders’ front seven. Lopez has made a team-high 12 TFL this season with three sacks and 80 total stops. Burkett leads G-P in tackles with 88, while Guillen has a team-best four sacks.
A LOT ALIKE
Led by second-year coach Brad Waggoner, G-P has an explosive offense of its own led by a record-setting quarterback.
Junior signal caller Brady Hammonds threw for a school-record 449 yards and six touchdowns in last week’s win. For the year, Hammonds has passed for 2,544 yards and 32 touchdowns with only two interceptions.
Whaley has been the top target for Hammonds, but not by too much, with 54 catches for 1,195 yards and 16 touchdowns. Junior Carlos Orr, who caught two touchdowns against the Black Knights last season, has 860 yards and nine touchdowns on 48 receptions. Orr led the Highlanders in receiving last week with eight catches for 197 yards and a touchdown, with Whaley catching six passes for 178 yards and three scores.
Senior Jackson Desear and sophomore running back Tegan Avera give Hammonds two more reliable options. Avera is averaging 7.7 yards per carry this season, with 1,636 total yards and 22 touchdowns. He ran for 170 yards and two scores against Unicoi County.
“You can tell they’re a year older and more experienced in the system,” Kuykendall said. “They do a good job using their formations to their advantage, very similar to us. They’ll do a good job making you think. When teams make you think on defense, it makes you slower. We have to be very disciplined and sound and have a good mental approach this week.”
Having gone 5-0 at The Black Hole so far, Chuckey-Doak still has the chance to go undefeated at home this season. Only three times before have the Black Knights accomplished this — 2-0 in 1980 (5-4 overall), 4-0 in 1985 (6-4 overall) and 4-0 in 1991 (7-4 overall).
The Black Knights and Highlanders kick off from Lower Afton at 7 p.m. Friday night.
CHUCKEY-DOAK
INDIVIDUAL STATS
RUSHING
Player Att Yds TD
Brasen Murvin 170 1,561 25
Will Garber 18 193 3
Rio Little 12 120 3
Dillon Shelton 12 69 1
Josh Guy 13 57
Cayden Masters 9 44 1
Brock Rush 7 43 1
Cadin Tullock 18 20 1
Nick Palazzo 5 17
Elijah Elliott 4 10
Billy Hahnlen 1 6
Austin Smith 1 6
James Seidl 1 5
Trinity Vanheel 1 5
Ethan Heimiller 1 4
Nathan Norton 1 1 1
TEAM 4 -3
TOTALS 278 2,158 36
PASSING
Player Comp Att Yds TD INT
Cadin Tullock 101 174 2,051 27 7
Isaiah Treadway 2 2 72 1 0
Nick Palazzo 3 4 48 1 0
TOTALS 106 180 2,171 29 7
RECEIVING
Player Rec Yds TD
Austin Morris 18 541 9
Isaiah Treadway 18 480 5
Brock Rush 31 447 7
Rio Little 14 324 5
Brasen Murvin 16 254 2
Josh Guy 4 64 1
Cadin Tullock 1 32
Ethan Wagers 2 21
Dillon Shelton 1 6
Austin Smith 1 2
TOTALS 106 2,171 29
SCORING
Player TD XP 2pt FG Pts
Brasen Murvin 27 0 1 0 164
Brock Rush 11 0 1 0 68
Austin Morris 9 0 1 0 56
Rio Little 9 0 0 0 54
Isaiah Treadway 7 0 0 0 42
Marco Rojas 0 40 0 0 40
Will Garber 4 0 0 0 24
Ethan Wagers 0 14 0 0 14
Josh Guy 1 0 0 0 6
Cayden Masters 1 0 0 0 6
Nathan Norton 1 0 0 0 6
Dillon Shelton 1 0 0 0 6
Cadin Tullock 1 0 0 0 6
Alex Dimas 0 1 0 0 1
SAFETY (1) 0 0 0 0 2
TOTALS 72 55 3 0 495