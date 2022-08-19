KNOXVILLE — Chuckey-Doak surprised their hosts in the first half, both with an onside kick and the halftime score.
The Black Knights might have started the Dallas Kuykendall era with a 41-14 loss at Knoxville Catholic, but Chuckey-Doak didn’t make it easy.
Catholic (1-0) jumped ahead 21-0 in the second quarter and appeared destined to cruise to victory again.
Not so. The Black Knights (0-1) drove 88 yards in seven plays to pull within 21-8, as Austin Morris caught a 33-yard touchdown pass and a 2-point conversion toss from Cadin Tullock.
And after an unexpected onside kick, Chuckey-Doak drove 47 yards to make it 21-14 at halftime. Tullock found Rio Little for the 18-yard touchdown with 40 seconds until the break.
But the Irish regained control late in the third quarter, as Quincy Pannell scored on 2- and 22-yard runs. Tyreek King caught Briggs Cherry’s 40-yard touchdown pass with 7:35 remaining for the final tally.
Jayden Neal threw two first-quarter touchdowns, 57 yards to Braylon Harmon and 8 yards to Sam O’Leary before Pannell’s 5-yard touchdown in the second quarter.
Tullock hit 13-of-32 passes for 173 yards to lead the Black Knights, throwing two touchdowns and an interception. Brock Rush caught four passes for 40 yards, and Little caught three for 55 while Brasen Murvin rushed for 46 yards.
Pannell finished with 144 yards on the ground for Catholic, while Neal threw for 146 yards and Cherry 128. The Irish gained 434 total yards — 160 on the ground — while Chuckey-Doak totaled 224 (51 rushing, 173 passing).
The Black Knights entertain Happy Valley for their home opener Friday night.