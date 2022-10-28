AFTON — The Chuckey-Doak Black Knights have heard and read a lot of glowing things about their 2022 football season.
Now you can add champions to that list of credits.
The Black Knights earned their first conference championship since 2019 and only their third in history, beating county rival West Greene 46-35 Friday night before a packed house at The Black Hole. The Knights also won the Greene County football crown for the first time since 2015.
The victory gives the Knights their best regular season in school history (9-1) and sends them to next week’s playoffs with the No. 1 seed from Region 1-3A. They will enjoy playing again at Lower Afton.
Meanwhile the Buffs have to settle for an 8-2 regular season campaign, also one of their best in history, and they will be at home as well next Friday in the playoff opener.
As advertised, it was a hard-fought game from start to finish. The Knights gained control early and never let go, but the Buffs always seemed to be in reach, scoring their final touchdown with less than a minute left in the game.
Brasen Murvin had another big night, scoring four touchdowns, three of them in the second half when the Knights seemed to really get their high powered offense cranked up.
West Greene lost starting quarterback Jaden Gregg to injury in the first half, then backup Dawson Daniels was dinged as well in the second half. The Buffs went to other options at quarterback and despite being somewhat disarrayed because of injuries managed to still get things done.
Leading 26-13 at intermission, the Knights got a 2-yard run from Murvin with 7:01 left in the third on a drive set up by a flea-flicker pass from Isaiah Treadway to quarterback Cadin Tullock which covered 33 yards.
After West Greene failed to pick up a first down on a fourth down play from the CD 37, the Knights got a 23-yard pass from Tullock to Austin Morris, then Murvin fought his way through tacklers for a 33-yard score. Rojas kicked the point after for a 39-13 advantage.
West Greene’s Daniels led the team for a touchdown late in the third, driving 53 yards in nine plays with Wyatt Moody scoring from a yard out. Two pass completions from Daniels to Baxley Britton sparked the drive plus the Knights got tagged with a pair of major penalties. The conversion pass from Mason McCamey to Austin Franklin cut the score to 39-21.
The Buffs then recovered an onsides kick and drove for another score, with Franklin scoring on an 8-yard run after McCamey had unloaded a 40-yard pass to Ethan Turner to set it up. Turner also got the conversion on a run and the lead was down to 39-29.
Chuckey-Doak threatened but lost a fumble at the Buff 23. But the Buffs turned it over and had to punt, and the short punt left the Knights with a short field which they took advantage of. Murvin broke loose on a 28-yard run for the score. The Rojas kick put the Knights ahead 46-29.
The never-say-die Buffs drove for another score after they stopped the Knights on a Hunter Gregg pass interception at the goal line. It came on something that looked like had been drawn up in cow pasture football, as Daniels passed to Austin Wampler for 49 yards, then before he could be dragged down, he lateraled the ball to Hunter Gregg, who went the final 15 yards to the end zone. That came with less than a minute left in a game that left fans breathless at times.
The game had plenty of offense with the Knights logging 496 yards and the Buffs 364. Brasen Murvin finished with 223 yards on 24 carries.
It took the Knights less than a minute to get on the board as the game began, starting at their 43 and giving three straight handoffs to Brasen Murvin for gallops of 4, 15 and then the final 38 yards where he turned around left end and sped toward the end zone for the touchdown. Marco Rojas booted the extra point.
West Greene countered that first punch but couldn’t score. The Buffs gave the CD defense a steady diet of quarterback Jaden Gregg on keepers and they marched down to the CD 20. But that’s when Gregg’s first pass attempt of the game was caught by the wrong color jersey as Ethan Wagers stepped into the passing lane and stopped the drive with an interception.
Thanks to a 19-yard pass from Cadin Tullock to Brock Rush, then a 21-yard rush by Rush, the Knights were knocking on the door again inside the 20. But the West Greene defense stepped up and Chuckey-Doak turned it over on downs when Tullock’s fourth down aerial fell incomplete.
The Buffs ran three plays and punted, and the Knights wouldn’t be denied this time. Starting at the WG 47, Murvin got 13 yards on a run before Tullock passed to Rush for 9. Rush then took a handoff and danced and darted his way 21 yards to the end zone. The PAT failed but the Knights were up 13-0 with 10:29 left in the half.
West Greene’s Roger Marshall fell on an onsides kick by the Knights at midfield and Wyatt Moody went to work, getting 14 yards on first down. The drive was helped along by a roughing the passer call against CD. The passer, Jaden Gregg, was injured and left the contest for good. Moody went the final 17 yards for the score with a nice cut to the middle after turning the left corner. Kali Nagel’s PAT cut the gap to 13-7.
The offense minded Knights wasted no time in answering that score. They covered West Greene’s short ensuing kickoff at the CD 43, and on first down Tullock showed off his arm with a perfect strike to senior Austin Morris in stride for a 57-yard touchdown bomb. Rojas kicked the PAT and upped the score to 20-7.
West Greene then put together an impressive drive, moving 78 yards to score. The highlight was a fake punt run by Ethan Turner that converted a first down with a 3-yard run as the Buffs faced a fourth and 3 from their own 30-yard line.
Gregg then found Moody wide open in the middle of the field and rifled a pass that covered 80 yards to the 2-yard line. From there Turner took it in, carrying a couple of defenders with him as he was hit in the backfield after the snap from center was fumbled. Nagel’s PAT was blocked and the score was 20-13.
Chuckey-Doak took over with 5:53 left in the half and drove some 80 yards to the end zone, converting on the final play of the half when Tullock found Rio Little open in the end zone from 16 yards out as the Knights were facing a fourth down and 4 situation. The conversion run was stopped short but the Knights controlled a 26-13 halftime advantage.