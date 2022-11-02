AFTON — Dallas Kuykendall did his best Ben Murphy impersonation when describing Friday’s playoff game. The message — Chuckey-Doak is “living on borrowed time.”
Having won nine games for only the second time in program history, and first time since going 9-3 in 1992, Chuckey-Doak (9-1) can secure its first-ever 10-win season with a victory this week.
But school history is secondary this time of year for the Black Knights, who welcome Austin-East to Lower Afton for the first round of the TSSAA Class 3A playoffs.
Rest assured, Kuykendall and the Black Knights aren’t judging Austin-East by its 3-7 record. The Roadrunners’ conference slate includes Alcoa, Gatlinburg-Pittman and Pigeon Forge. Not to mention a non-conference schedule featuring traditional powers like Fulton, Clinton and South Pittsburg.
“To me, they played in the state’s toughest region in 3A,” Kuykendall said. “They’re better than their record says.”
Should the Black Knights triumph, it’ll be Chuckey-Doak’s first home playoff victory in 30 years. The Black Knights defeated Anderson County 14-6 in the 1992 Class 2A first round, the final season before the TSSAA added Classes 4A and 5A. Chuckey-Doak’s last playoff win came in 2011, a 19-14 3A first-round victory at Pigeon Forge.
SPEED KILLS
Athleticism, and particularly speed, have long been synonymous with Austin-East’s football program. Coach Antonio Mays’ Roadrunners will spread Chuckey-Doak’s defense looking to run some jet motion, inside zone and split zone according to Kuykendall.
“It’s very similar to our offense in ways and different in others,” Kuykendall said. “They’ve got a huge quarterback that can run it and throw it a mile. They’re athletic on the edges, big up front, running backs do a great job busting plays open when they’re there. We have our work cut out for us defensively.”
Through 10 games, sophomore quarterback Juwaan Troutman has thrown for 899 yards and last cracked the century mark during an overtime win at Northview Academy. Junior receiver DeMarcus Allen has been his favorite target, with 539 receiving yards.
Senior Markeyis Billingsley and sophomore Dimere Ligon will line up as split backs behind Troutman, as well as blocking back Amari Washington. Senior receiver LeShaud Holloway has also taken snaps at quarterback this season.
Jabrillion Lauderback, Quinton Calhoun and Terry Martin, Jr., anchor the Roadrunner offensive line.
Defensively, Allen has also intercepted four passes for Austin-East — which will throw multiple looks at Chuckey-Doak from a 4-2-5 to a 3-3.
“They’re fast. They do a great job getting to the football, really aggressive,” Kuykendall said.
The coach pointed to Billingsley and senior Camden Burse as two of the best inside linebackers Chuckey-Doak has faced all season, comparing them to the likes of South Greene, Knoxville Catholic and Grainger.
TIME TO BREAK THROUGH
The Black Knights’ senior class has been a part of two region championships in four seasons. But playoff victories have eluded the Black Knights for 11 years.
Chuckey-Doak fell behind Gatlinburg-Pittman 28-0 last season before rallying, but the Knights came up just short 40-35. Junior running back Brasen Murvin, who’s rushed for 1,411 yards this season, missed that game with an injury. Senior wideout Austin Morris, who leads the Black Knights in receiving touchdowns with eight while ranking second in receiving yards, likewise missed Chuckey-Doak’s last seven games of 2021.
Motivation surely won’t be a problem for them. Not to mention, all-time leading passer Cadin Tullock is just 109 yards away from the 2,000 yard mark his senior year. Isaiah Treadway, Morris and Brock Rush all have over 400 receiving yards, with Rio Little closing in on 300.
”(Friday’s win over West Greene) was an emotional win, when you win a County Cup and a region title,” Kuykendall said. “But our kids did a really good job coming in and getting back to work and understanding we’re in our second season now.”
The Black Knights and Roadrunners square off from Lower Afton Friday at 7 p.m.
CHUCKEY-DOAK
INDIVIDUAL STATS
RUSHING
|Player
|Att
|Yds
|TD
|Brasen Murvin
|159
|1,411
|23
|Will Garber
|18
|193
|3
|Rio Little
|11
|122
|3
|Dillon Shelton
|12
|69
|1
|Josh Guy
|12
|57
|Brock Rush
|6
|48
|1
|Cayden Masters
|8
|43
|1
|Cadin Tullock
|17
|24
|1
|Elijah Elliott
|2
|19
|Nick Palazzo
|5
|17
|Billy Hahnlen
|1
|6
|Austin Smith
|1
|6
|James Seidl
|1
|5
|Trinity Vanheel
|1
|5
|Ethan Heimiller
|1
|4
|Nathan Norton
|1
|1
|1
|TEAM
|4
|-3
|TOTALS
|260
|2,027
|34
PASSING
|Player
|Comp
|Att
|Yds
|TD
|INT
|Cadin Tullock
|95
|159
|1,891
|25
|6
|Nick Palazzo
|3
|4
|48
|1
|0
|Isaiah Treadway
|1
|1
|32
|0
|0
|TOTALS
|99
|164
|1,971
|26
|6
RECEIVING
|Player
|Rec
|Yds
|TD
|Isaiah Treadway
|16
|470
|5
|Austin Morris
|17
|451
|8
|Brock Rush
|29
|402
|6
|Rio Little
|13
|284
|4
|Brasen Murvin
|15
|239
|2
|Josh Guy
|4
|64
|1
|Cadin Tullock
|1
|32
|Ethan Wagers
|2
|21
|Dillon Shelton
|1
|6
|Austin Smith
|1
|2
|TOTALS
|99
|1,971
|26
SCORING
|Player
|TD
|XP
|2pt
|FG
|Pts
|Brasen Murvin
|25
|0
|1
|0
|152
|Brock Rush
|10
|0
|1
|0
|62
|Austin Morris
|8
|0
|1
|0
|50
|Rio Little
|8
|0
|0
|0
|48
|Isaiah Treadway
|7
|0
|0
|0
|42
|Marco Rojas
|0
|35
|0
|0
|35
|Will Garber
|3
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Ethan Wagers
|0
|14
|0
|0
|14
|Josh Guy
|1
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Cayden Masters
|1
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Nathan Norton
|1
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Dillon Shelton
|1
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Cadin Tullock
|1
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Alex Dimas
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|TOTALS
|66
|50
|3
|0
|452