AFTON — Call it a trap game if you want. But eighth-ranked Chuckey-Doak won’t take a county rival lightly.
The Black Knights’ much-anticipated bout with West Greene for the Region 1-3A championship isn't top priority just yet. First, Chuckey-Doak (7-1) will welcome North Greene (1-7) for homecoming at The Black Hole.
“We have to make sure we take care of our business … it’s another game for us,” Chuckey-Doak coach Dallas Kuykendall said. “You’ll have all the distractions with it being homecoming. But we just have to focus on the task at hand.”
The Black Knights have handled their business quickly the past two weeks, outscoring Cumberland Gap and Claiborne by a combined 104-0 following a 34-20 win at Unicoi County.
Just about everyone has been involved, including senior lineman Nathan Norton. The four-year starter took the handoff and scored on a 1-yard run last week, forever joining Chuckey-Doak’s explosive 2022 stat sheet.
“We actually installed that play in the summer, but just hadn’t used it this year,” Kuykendall said. “That’s something Nathan has earned. Great kid, good to reward him for his hard work.”
The Black Knight offense will face a struggling North Greene unit which has given up 194 points over its past four games. But the Huskies often faced short fields against South Greene as the offense committed five turnovers in the 58-7 loss.
Brasen Murvin is averaging more than 7.8 yards per carry for the Black Knight offense. And Chuckey-Doak has four receivers with at least 260 receiving yards, while Cadin Tullock sits at 1,454 passing yards. Last week’s win over Claiborne marked the first time someone other than Tullock has thrown a pass this year, as Nicholas Palazzo went 3-of-4 for 48 yards and a touchdown.
“The good thing is you only have to stop two plays, the run and the pass,” North Greene coach Eric Tilson joked. “Unfortunately, that’s the only two options there are. They’re about as explosive of an offense as we’ve seen … we just have to force them to make plays.”
POUND THE ROCK
North Greene’s best success this fall has come from the running of Yeshua Vaught and quarterback Grayson Collins. Vaught is averaging more than 4.2 yards a carry, with Collins gaining more than 5.7 yards a run. Collins is also up to 670 yards passing.
Jake Duffy has been Collins’ top target, leading North Greene in every receiving category. Freshman Thomas Darnell caught Collins’ 31-yard touchdown pass against South Greene.
“Up front, we have to be more physical,” Tilson said. “Quite frankly, we’ve been focusing so much on our opponents this season that we’ve neglected ourselves. We’ve gone up and down based on who we’ve played. We just need to play our best.”
Homecoming begins from Lower Afton at 7 p.m., followed by kickoff at 7:30 p.m.
CHUCKEY-DOAK
INDIVIDUAL STATS
RUSHING
|Player
|Att
|Yds
|TD
|Brasen Murvin
|126
|989
|17
|Will Garber
|16
|114
|2
|Rio Little
|7
|103
|2
|Dillon Shelton
|11
|65
|1
|Brock Rush
|5
|48
|1
|Josh Guy
|11
|44
|Cayden Masters
|6
|36
|Cadin Tullock
|14
|35
|1
|Elijah Elliott
|2
|19
|Nicholas Palazzo
|5
|17
|Billy Hahnlen
|1
|6
|Austin Smith
|1
|6
|James Seidl
|1
|5
|Trinity Vanheel
|1
|5
|Ethan Heimiller
|1
|4
|Nathan Norton
|1
|1
|1
|TEAM
|2
|-3
|TOTALS
|211
|1,494
|25
PASSING
|Player
|Comp
|Att
|Yds
|TD
|INT
|Cadin Tullock
|76
|130
|1,454
|18
|5
|Nicholas Palazzo
|3
|4
|48
|1
|0
|TOTALS
|79
|134
|1,502
|19
|5
RECEIVING
|Player
|Rec
|Yds
|TD
|Isaiah Treadway
|12
|367
|3
|Austin Morris
|13
|313
|6
|Brock Rush
|22
|290
|4
|Rio Little
|11
|260
|3
|Brasen Murvin
|13
|179
|2
|Josh Guy
|4
|64
|1
|Ethan Wagers
|2
|21
|Dillon Shelton
|1
|6
|Austin Smith
|1
|2
|TOTALS
|79
|1,502
|19
SCORING
|Player
|TD
|XP
|2pt
|FG
|Pts
|Brasen Murvin
|19
|0
|1
|0
|116
|Brock Rush
|7
|0
|1
|0
|44
|Austin Morris
|6
|0
|1
|0
|38
|Rio Little
|5
|0
|0
|0
|30
|Isaiah Treadway
|5
|0
|0
|0
|30
|Marco Rojas
|0
|21
|0
|0
|21
|Ethan Wagers
|0
|14
|0
|0
|14
|Will Garber
|2
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Josh Guy
|1
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Nathan Norton
|1
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Dillon Shelton
|1
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Cadin Tullock
|1
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Alex Dimas
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|TOTALS
|48
|36
|3
|0
|330
NORTH GREENE
INDIVIDUAL STATS
RUSHING
|Player
|Att
|Yds
|TD
|Yeshua Vaught
|183
|776
|7
|Grayson Collins
|83
|475
|5
|Christian Cogdill
|31
|52
|1
|Colton Robbins
|4
|4
|Levi Finkle
|2
|1
|TEAM
|3
|0
|Ryder Stover
|10
|-7
|Jake Duffy
|3
|-22
|TOTALS
|319
|1,279
|13
PASSING
|Player
|Comp
|Att
|Yds
|TD
|INT
|Grayson Collins
|41
|115
|670
|7
|14
|Jake Duffy
|3
|7
|19
|0
|0
|Isaac Gaby
|4
|8
|12
|0
|0
|TEAM
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|TOTALS
|48
|131
|701
|7
|14
RECEIVING
|Player
|Rec
|Yds
|TD
|Jake Duffy
|10
|235
|3
|Colton Robbins
|7
|116
|Yeshua Vaught
|4
|91
|1
|Nic Mitchell
|7
|80
|Thomas Darnell
|5
|70
|2
|Corbin Hayes
|8
|50
|1
|Walker Hayes
|3
|41
|Kaleb Fields
|4
|18
|TOTALS
|48
|701
|7
SCORING
|Player
|TD
|XP
|2pt
|FG
|Pts
|Yeshua Vaught
|8
|0
|1
|0
|50
|Grayson Collins
|5
|0
|1
|0
|32
|Jake Duffy
|3
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Thomas Darnell
|2
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Corbin Hayes
|1
|0
|1
|0
|8
|Christian Cogdill
|1
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Kaleb Fields
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|TOTALS
|20
|2
|3
|0
|128