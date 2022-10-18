102022 CD HOMECOMING COURT

Chuckey-Doak's homecoming court includes (front row, left to right) Bailey Fair, Hannah Clark, Gracie Cutler, Hannah Buch, Paige Ward, Angel Bermudez and Piper Gaby; (back row, left to right) Addyson Bradley, Kylee Shannon, Sapana Das, Chloe Crawford, Olivia Herman, Kayla Ramirez, Courtnee Jones, Kylie Malone, Layla Fox, Molly Barricks, Cora Hawkins and Maura Phillips.

 PHOTO SPECIAL TO THE SUN

