A year ago, Chuckey-Doak went undefeated in Region 1-3A play and won its first region championship in 27 years.
On Friday, the Black Knights begin their journey to defend that title with a trip to Johnson County.
Chuckey-Doak coach Ben Murphy is quick to point out that it is not 2019 anymore. And with the uncertainty that 2020 has provided, the Black Knights are just taking things one day at a time.
“I think these guys are just excited to get to play football this week, whether its a region game or not,” Murphy said. “Last year was last year and I have tried to hammer that home. We know that this is an odd year already, and last year’s success means nothing for 2020. We just have to go out there ready to play.”
After a season opening 42-0 loss at Knoxville Catholic, Chuckey-Doak sat idle last week after Happy Valley was forced to cancel due to a decision by the Carter County Board of Education. While the Knights wanted to be on the field last week, they were able to work on themselves as they head into region play.
“We had a week layoff and we have just focused on getting better,” Murphy said. “I don’t know if our conditioning has been there so we have been focusing on that these last two weeks.”
The Longhorns come into Friday’s contest with a 1-1 record and having defeated Sullivan North 31-8 in week two. Johnson County intercepted North twice and recovered four fumbles. That has made ball security a focus in practice this week for Chuckey-Doak,
“Defensively, they run to the ball. That is something they always do well,” Murphy said. “We have to stay on our blocks, and you can’t win with turnovers. We have to take care of the football.”
On offense, Johnson County will show multiple looks with anything from five receiver sets to the wishbone. It will be led by quarterback Dalton Brown, who ran for 97 yards against Sullivan North while also throwing a 35-yard touchdown pass.
The Black Knights feel like they can use passing led by strong-armed senior quarterback Matthew Palazzo to create mismatches against the Longhorns, but Murphy feels like establishing the running attack will be the difference.
“We actually threw the ball decent against Catholic and I think we can move the ball through the air,” Murphy said. “But we have to establish the run this week, and our line has to be up to the challenge.”
Claiborne at West Greene
Fans will gather on the Range for the first time this season as Claiborne travels to West Greene for a Region 1-3A clash.
“We are excited to be home,” West Greene coach Scotty Verran said. “We have done some things around the stadium to improve it for our fans. Then we didn’t have many tickets for week one against Northview. So now a lot of people get the opportunity to see us for the first time.
“It’s a region matchup this week, so its more important. This is the first week for region and half the teams in our league will get a leg up and half will be behind in that race for that conference title.”
The Buffaloes fell 50-42 at Northview Academy in week one and then had a bye week in week two. In the loss, West Greene quarterback Allen Vaughn threw for 201 yards and three touchdowns while spreading the ball around to four receivers.
“We were able to throw the ball really well in week one,” Verran said. “Even with some bad weather we caught it well. We are going to have to control the line of scrimmage better this week. We did a good a job of spreading it around in week one. That is huge. We had multiple guys make plays and that is what a team is. We can’t just let the defense focus on one guy.”
Claiborne is 1-0. After its week one game against Pigeon Forge was canceled due to bad weather, the Bulldogs came back to beat Union County 41-6. Veteran quarterback Eli Stone threw for 169 yards and two scores while running backs Storm Livesay and Jimmy Del Ervin combined to run for 184 yards and three touchdowns.
“Claiborne has a lot of seniors who have played a lot,” Verran said. “The quarterback has started since midway through his freshman year and they have two senior running backs. They can do a lot of things well and we will have to be ready.”
West Greene leads the all-time series 8-5 and has won five of the last six, including a 31-28 victory last year.
North Greene at Unicoi County
North Greene opened its season a week ago with a 26-12 loss at Cosby. Now the Huskies will hit the road again to open Region 1-3A play at Unicoi County.
In the opener, the Huskies struggled to move the ball, but Tyler Sanches did manage to run for 83 yards to lead the offense.
North Greene plans to rely on its ground attack this season, and through two contests the Blue Devils have allowed 244 yards rushing to South Greene and 307 rushing yards to Hampton.
Unicoi County lost its season opener to South Greene 38-21 and then followed that with a 32-7 loss to Hampton.
The Blue Devils did not score an offensive touchdown against Hampton, but they do have a veteran quarterback in Brock Thompson, who is in his fourth season slinging the ball in Erwin.
North Greene is 0-7 all-time against Unicoi County and has lost the last three contests by a combined score of 161-14.