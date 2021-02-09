RUTLEDGE — Monday night was a tough one on the hardwood for Greene Countians who traveled to Rutledge as Grainger came away with a triple-header sweep.
The Lady Grizzlies collected lopsided wins over Chuckey-Doak and South Greene, while the Grainger boys used an early lead to hold off Chuckey-Doak.
In the boys’ contest, the Grizzlies used a late run in the first quarter to build an 11-point lead and then turned back Chuckey-Doak in the second half for a 67-50 win.
“In the second half we stopped settling for the three, and that made a difference for us,” Chuckey-Doak coach Sam Broyles said. “We outscored them by two in the second half. We started playing together and taking better shots. Now we just have to figure out how to put four quarters like that together.”
Chuckey-Doak grabbed a 5-2 lead early when Kameron Yost stole the ball and moved it ahead to Tyler Ramsey for a break-away layup.
Grainger scored the next nine points to take an 11-5 lead. Tristan Warfield scored five of those points.
A putback by Roberto Vazquez broke the streak, but over the final 1:56 of the quarter Grainger outscored Chuckey-Doak 9-2.
Brody Grubb got things going with a triple from the left wing and Warfield beat the buzzer with a layup for a 20-9 advantage.
In the second quarter, points continued to be hard to come by for the Knights. Grainger’s lead moved to 27-11 after Jaxon Williams laid one off the glass and then hit from behind the arc.
Kameron Yost answered with four points for Chuckey-Doak, but a trey from Drew Branson pushed the Grizzlies’ lead to 32-15.
The half closed with Grainger leading 36-17.
In the second half, the Black Knights were more intentional about moving the ball inside and were able to have some more offensive success.
After four points each around the rim from Yost and Cadin Tullock, the gap closed to 41-25.
After six straight points from freshman big man Christian Derry, Chuckey-Doak was within 47-36 with 41 seconds left in the third quarter. The Knights got no closer.
Williams made a pair of free throws to close the quarter with Grainger leading 49-36.
Chuckey-Doak twice made it a 12-point game in the fourth quarter, first at 52-40 when Yost spun off a defender and made a jumper from the block. Next, Yost slipped a pass to a cutting Hayden Anderson, who laid one in to cut Grainger’s lead to 56-44 with 4:23 to play.
Over the final three minutes, Grainger outscored Chuckey-Doak 9-4 to pull away to the 67-50 win.
Yost finished with 17 points for Chuckey-Doak and Derry put in 12.
Williams led Grainger with 17 points, Grubb scored 15, Warfield 14 and Emmanuel Atkins 10.
Monday began the final full week of the regular season. While Broyles saw some bright spots against the Grizzlies, he still feels his squad has some areas to work on before postseason play begins.
“We have to clean up some things on defense and hold teams to one shot,” Broyles said. “Second-chance shots really hurt us in the first half tonight. But if we can play together like we did in the second half tonight for four quarters then you never know what we could do in the tournament.”
Chuckey-Doak 9 8 19 14 — 50
Grainger 20 16 13 18 — 67
Chuckey-Doak: Yost 17, Derry 12, Ramsey 9, Tullock 6, Anderson 4, Vazquez 2.
Grainger: Williams 17, Grubb 15, Warfield 14, Atkins 10, Branson 3, Foster 2, Smith 1.
GIRLS Grainger 67 Chuckey-Doak 17
The District 2-2A leading Lady Grizzles jumped to a 25-0 lead in the first quarter. Seven players scored in the period with Sydnie Hayes and Lauren Longmire each putting in five points.
By halftime, Grainger’s lead had grown to 40-8.
Longmire, Matty Tanner and Maddie Hurst each scored nine points to lead the Lady Grizzlies.
Earendia Davis, Hannah Roberts and Hayleigh Hensley each scored four points for Chuckey-Doak.
Chuckey-Doak 0 8 4 5 — 17
Grainger 25 15 19 8 — 67
Chuckey-Doak: Davis 4, Hensley 4, Roberts 4, Johnson 3, Lowe 2.
Grainger: Longmire 9, Tanner 9, Hurst 9, Hayes 8, Tanner 7, Scott 6, Jarnigan 5, Rutherford 5, Sneed 4, Sykes 2, Maloney 2, Barker 1.
Grainger 70 South Greene 32
Just two days after dropping a three-overtime classic with Greeneville, the Lady Rebels did not have the same kind of fight in them.
The Lady Rebels started the night by jumping in front 7-0 with Kiley Collins sinking a triple and Addison Williams going coast to coast for a layup.
Grainger answered with the next 12 points and from that point South Greene struggled to keep up.
Tori Rutherford and Matty Tanner started the spurt with consecutive 3-pointers in a 12-second span. When Sydnie Hayes made a pair of free throws with 2:42 left in the opening quarter, Grainger held a 12-7 lead.
Two points from Haley Kells broke the streak, but Grainger scored eight straight to close the first quarter leading 20-11.
In the second quarter, Grainger’s pressing defense continued to give the Lady Rebels fits and held them scoreless for the first 5:31 of the period.
At the same time, Hayes, Audrey Stratton and Alia Maloney all hit from behind the arc as the Lady Grizzlies lead stretched to 36-11.
Amelia Mullins broke the streak with a triple for the Lady Rebels, but 3-pointers from Stratton and Tanner in final 30 seconds sent Grainger to halftime leading 46-19.
South Greene scored just six points in the third quarter. For Grainger, Lauren Longmire scored seven points in the quarter and Maddie Hurst put in four as the lead stretched to 65-27.
With the clock running continuously in the fourth quarter, both teams put in just five points apiece. Grainger took its biggest lead at 70-30 when Marly Tanner hit a 3-pointer.
Longmire led Grainger with 14 points and Kells led South Greene with six.
South Greene 11 8 8 5 — 32
Grainger 20 26 19 5 — 70
South Greene: Kells 6, Mullins 5, Collins 5, Roderick 4, Merriweather 4, Williams 4, Clark 2, Susong 2.
Grainger: Longmire 14, Tanner 13, Rutherford 12, Stratton 10, Maloney 7, Hayes 7, Hurst 4, Tanner 3.