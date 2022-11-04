AFTON — The Chuckey-Doak Black Knights’ magical season reached new heights on Friday night.
With a 43-8 win over Austin-East in the first round of the Class 3A playoffs at The Black Hole, the Knights won a playoff game for the first time since 2011 and won their 10th game in a season for the first time.
“It’s great, but we’re just focused on surviving and advancing,” said first-year Chuckey-Doak coach Dallas Kuykendall. “Ten wins ... it doesn’t matter how many wins. Right now, we’re just in survival mode. We’re living on borrowed time. We’re just going to try to keep this thing running for as long as we can.”
Chuckey-Doak, now 10-1, will host Gatlinburg-Pittman (10-1) in the second round next week. G-P defeated Unicoi County 56-28 last night.
The Black Knights couldn’t really maintain an offensive drive against Austin-East. Instead, they relied on the big play to get it done.
After the teams exchanged fumbles early in the first quarter, Chuckey-Doak running back Brasen Murvin scored on a 63-yard run to give the Knights a 7-0 lead.
Austin-East put together a 13-play, 67-yard scoring drive late in the first. Michael Gladney capped the drive with an 11-yard TD run and Demarcus Allen added a conversion run to push the Roadrunners ahead 8-7.
After that, it was all Chuckey-Doak.
The Black Knights took a 13-8 lead at the 2:18 mark of the second quarter when Murvin took a pitch from quarterback Cadin Tullock on the option and ran around the right side to the end zone.
Chuckey-Doak’s Dillon Shelton then intercepted a pass to set up perhaps the wildest play of the night.
With 56 seconds left in the first half, Tullock handed off to Murvin, who pitched the ball back to his right to receiver Isaiah Treadway, who threw a prayer high and deep down field under heavy pressure.
Rio Little ran under the ball, caught it and sprinted untouched to the end zone for a 20-8 Chuckey-Doak lead.
“I was actually supposed to pitch the ball back to Cadin. I wasn’t supposed to throw it,” Treadway said with a chuckle. “I saw two people coming and I just threw it up. I was trying to throw it to Brock (Rush), but I threw it short of him. Rio swooped in out of nowhere and got it. I guess that’s why they call him The Eagle.”
On the first possession of the third quarter, Austin-East drove to the Chuckey-Doak 9-yard line but was turned away on downs when the Knights’ Richard Sasala, Cayden Masters and Elijah Elliott each made a stop.
Two plays later, Chuckey-Doak scored on a 90-yard TD pass from Tullock to Austin Morris down the left sideline to make it 27-8 with 6:04 to play in the third.
Chuckey-Doak got a 51-yard TD pass from Tullock to Rush and a 40-yard interception return from Will Garber late in the third to make it 41-8.
Chuckey-Doak’s final score came on a safety when Masters made a tackle in the end zone to make it 43-8 early in the fourth.
Marco Rojas kicked four PATs for the Knights.
“We played with the type of playoff effort we needed,” Kuykendall said. “... We had to manufacture ways to score tonight. That’s a credit to the kids for executing.”
Murvin finished with 124 yards and two TDs on 11 carries. Tullock completed six of 15 passes for 160 yards and two TDs with an interception.