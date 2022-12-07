MOSHEIM — If Chuckey-Doak wants to repeat as conference champions, these are the kinds of games it needs to win.
As a drenched coach Sam Broyles noted, it was far from perfection. But even he had to enjoy this one. The Black Knights finally slowed West Greene just long enough to build a comfortable lead, going on to win 83-75 at Jimmy Jones Gymnasium on Tuesday night.
Scoring wasn’t an issue for the Black Knights (9-1, 2-0 District 1-2A), but rather stops on defense. Twice in the second half, Chuckey-Doak fouled on a 3-point shot.
“I don’t know if it’s because it was early (in the season) or the pressure of the game, but we’ve got to stop those things from happening,” Broyles said. “Don’t get me wrong, West Greene is talented. They’ve got guys who can shoot it. But we’ve got to do a better job on defense.”
Chuckey-Doak led by two points in the fourth quarter when Isaiah Treadway banked in a jumper to start a 6-0 run. Christian Derry’s long two-point shot and a Cadin Tullock layup built a 66-58 lead, Chuckey-Doak’s largest at the time.
Tullock, who led the Black Knights with 26 points, made three more layups in a stretch of 2:34. Two resulted in and-ones, helping Chuckey-Doak build a 78-68 advantage with 2:07 left.
West Greene (3-7, 0-1) couldn’t get closer than nine points until Conner Campbell’s 3-pointer at the buzzer, Campbell’s third triple of the game.
Christian Derry added 19 points and Treadway had 12 for Chuckey-Doak.
”Christian was feeling bad tonight too, so we rested him a little more than normal,” Broyles said. “Thought he was huge at the beginning and came up with some huge rebounds.”
Derry scored nine straight points for the Black Knights in the first quarter, tying the score 11-11.
Leyton Frye scored a game-high 29 points for West Greene, going 9-of-12 at the foul line in the second half. The Buffaloes trailed 29-23 when his floater started a 7-0 run. Austin Wampler’s basket at the horn tied the halftime score 38-38.
Ethan Turner added 19 points, 13 in the second half. His and-one gave West Greene its last lead at 52-51 late in the third quarter. Campbell also hit double figures with 13.
Tullock’s layup put Chuckey-Doak ahead for good in the third quarter. Brock Rush’s 3-pointer and Brasen Murvin’s midrange jumper made it 58-54 entering the fourth.
After Turner’s 10-foot jumper, Frye stole the ball and scored to pull West Greene within 60-58 before the Knights responded.
CHUCKEY-DOAK 83
WEST GREENE 75
|C-D
|16
|22
|20
|25
|—
|83
|WG
|17
|21
|16
|21
|—
|75
C-D (83): Cadin Tullock 26, Christian Derry 19, Isaiah Treadway 12, Brock Rush 7, Dillon Shelton 7, Brasen Murvin 4, Ethan Grindstaff 3, Luke Myers 3.
WG (75): Leyton Frye 29, Ethan Turner 19, Conner Campbell 13, Mason McCamey 7, Austin Wampler 7.
|3-pointers: C-D 5 (Derry, Myers, Rush, Shelton, Tullock); WG 5 (Campbell 3, Frye, Wampler).