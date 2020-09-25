By the end of the night on Friday, one team will be leaving Rebel Hill claiming to be the best squad in the county.
Both South Greene and Chuckey-Doak have started the 2020 season well, and both already have one win against a county foe. Which means the winner on Friday will be in the lead the for the County Cup.
“This is going to be a tough matchup. This is going to be a physical matchup,” Chuckey-Doak coach Ben Murphy said. “We’re excited to be playing this one. You are going against your buddies, your neighbors, and if you can’t get up for a game like this then you shouldn’t be playing.”
South Greene comes into the game with a 5-0 record and cracked the top 10 in the Class 2A Associated Press Poll this week, checking in at No. 9. Chuckey-Doak has a 4-1 record after starting the year with a loss to state power Knoxville Catholic.
Last year, the squads got into a 38-33 shootout that the Black Knights won, and the coaches do not expect anything different this time around.
“This is going to be a really exciting game,” South Greene coach Shawn Jones said. “This might be one of the better teams Chuckey-Doak has ever had, and we want to play somebody at their best. This will be the best team we have seen this year. These seniors want those bragging rights, and getting that County Cup is always a big deal.”
Both squads are led by true dual-threat quarterbacks, and both will be counted on to make plays on Friday.
South Greene’s Luke Myers is coming off a week in which he was 5-of-6 passing for 167 yards with two touchdowns. He also ran for 47 yards and two scores and added an interception return for a touchdown in a 45-6 win over Sullivan North.
Jones feels like he knows what he will get from Myers week in and week out, but the key to taking down the Knights will be how the guys around Myers step up.
Receiver Preston Bailey is coming off the best game of his career in which he shredded the Raiders for touchdowns of 62 and 60 yards. The Rebels will look to Mark Crum to pick up the tough yards on the ground and for Corey Houser to use his speed to create mismatches on the perimeter.
“Luke has some good people around him. His line is blocking really well and he is getting the ball to some good skill kids,” Jones said. “Mark Crum has been running great. Last week we didn’t use him that much, but I think this is a game that he will have a lot of chances. Preston Bailey had a great game last week and we will have to continue to get that from him and Chandler Fillers at receiver. Then Corey Houser may not get noticed as much, but he is playing a huge role on both sides of the ball.
“We have to continue to have those guys doing to what they are doing if we are going to continue to have success.”
Chuckey-Doak will lean on its big offensive line to grind out yards in the run game, a game plan that might become even more effective if the rain predicted in the forecast for Friday begins to fall.
On the ground, running back Evan Murvin will be asked to carry the load. In last week’s 68-12 win over North Greene, Murvin ran for 149 yards and four touchdowns. Prior to that he gained 194 yards and scored three times against Johnson County.
What makes the Knights run game even more dangerous is quarterback Matthew Palazzo has started getting involved. Palazzo ran for 130 yards against Johnson County and gained 50 yards on four carries against North Greene.
“I think we are a little bit bigger than them this year,” Murphy said. “They might be a little bit faster. Hopefully we can be as physical as them. I think it is to our advantage for this to be a physical football game. We just have to line up, buckle our chin straps and be ready for 48 minutes of physical football.”
This will be the first time this season Chuckey-Doak will be playing in consecutive weeks due to games with Happy Valley and Sullivan North being canceled. Murphy feels the Knights have had a good approach going into the game with the Rebels.
“This week has been great for us honestly,” Murphy said. “Getting those game-like repetitions has been great. Just having that proverbial carrot out there, of having a game on Friday, really has kept the guys up and focused.”
South Greene was recently reprimanded by the TSSAA for its handling of COVID-19 regulations put in place for sporting events. In a letter to South Greene, the TSSAA told the Rebels, “If school administrators, coaches, parents, students and fans do not take every regulation seriously and follow them as written, it definitely stands to reason that your sports seasons may come to an abrupt halt.”
According to Jones, the letter from the TSSAA was not a result of actions at a South Greene home game, but was the result of a photograph from South Greene’s game at West Greene in which South Greene fans were seen not wearing face coverings. As part of the TSSAA’s COVID-19 sports regulations, schools are expected to require spectators to wear face coverings throughout sporting events.
JELLICO AT NORTH GREENE
Jellico will be making the trip to North Greene’s Tundra on Friday night with both teams looking to capture their first on-field wins of the season.
North Greene is officially 1-4 on the year, but that win is credited as a COVID-19 win because Unaka had to cancel a week one contest.
The Huskies have struggled to get much done on offense this season, but might have seen a glimmer of hope last week in a 68-12 loss to Chuckey-Doak.
Tanner Sexton took over as the starting quarterback for the Huskies and threw for 184 yards with touchdown passes of 65 yards and 75 yards in the first quarter. His favorite target was Chance Campbell, who finished with 111 receiving yards.
At the same time, though, North Greene was held to negative 16 yards rushing against the Knights.
Jellico is 0-3 on the year, having most recently lost 24-14 to Unaka. In that game, the Blue Devils gave up 321 yards rushing to the Rangers’ Daniel Shearl. Jellico will rely on quarterback Joseph Paul to air the ball out on Friday, but last week against Unaka he was picked off three times.
WEST GREENE AT COSBY
West Greene will travel to Cosby on Friday night looking for its first win of the season.
Cosby comes into the game with a 1-3 record with its lone win coming over North Greene, 26-12.
Last week the Buffaloes fell to Johnson County 34-13. In the loss, the Buffaloes produced just 142 yards of offense.
Quarterback Allen Vaughn ran for a touchdown and led the Buffs with 26-yards on the ground. Vaughn also threw a 26-yard touchdown pass to Damon Gladson. Both scores came in the fourth quarter.
Vaughn’s arm and legs have been the key to West Greene’s offense this season, but the Buffaloes will need to get more from guys like Kenton Cobble, Devan Roach and Janson Kesterson to have success.
The Eagles are coming off a 49-0 loss to Happy Valley a week ago. Over the last three weeks, Cosby has been outscored 119-20.