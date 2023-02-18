JONESBOROUGH — The Chuckey-Doak boys started the postseason the same way they started the regular season — fast.
The Black Knights never looked back after a strong first quarter and secured a chance at revenge on South Greene. Not to mention, a chance to defend their district tournament championship. Chuckey-Doak took care of business in Friday’s District 1-2A semifinals with an 81-65 triumph over West Greene at David Crockett.
Chuckey-Doak (23-6) couldn’t do much wrong in the first quarter. Even Isaiah Treadway’s off-balance 3-point shot at the buzzer went in, building a 27-11 lead. The Buffaloes (14-19) never recovered, unable to get closer than 11 points in the second quarter.
“I thought that’s the best we’ve come out at the start in a while,” Chuckey-Doak coach Sam Broyles said.
Cadin Tullock drained two 3-pointers and drew a foul on another attempt from deep during the first quarter, making all three free throws. He led the Black Knights with 22 points.
West Greene did get within 54-42 in the third quarter before Tullock hit his final triple. He then added two more baskets to make it a 64-46 game.
Christian Derry, matched up against West Greene’s notoriously tough senior forward Ethan Turner, fired in 21 points. He made two layups just 38 seconds apart in the fourth quarter, before Tullock’s breakaway layup built a 75-56 cushion.
Treadway finished with 18 points, and Brock Rush joined him in double figures with 12.
“Brock played good defense on (Leyton) Frye tonight,” Broyles said. “Thought he took care of the ball, helped us out tonight when we needed it.”
Frye did score a game-high 33 points for West Greene, much of it coming on fast-break opportunities. He followed his fourth-quarter and-one with another layup to keep the Buffaloes within 69-56 with 5:50 to play.
Turner added 20 points, including his second-quarter 3-pointer. But no other West Greene player scored more than three.
CHUCKEY-DOAK 81
WEST GREENE 65
WG 11 15 21 18 — 65
C-D 27 17 20 17 — 81
WG (65): Leyton Frye 33, Ethan Turner 20, Baxley Britton 3, Mason McCamey 3, Conner Campbell 2, Dawson Daniels 2, Austin Wampler 2.
C-D (81): Cadin Tullock 22, Christian Derry 21, Isaiah Treadway 18, Brock Rush 12, Ethan Grindstaff 5, Dillon Shelton 2, Luke Myers 1.
3-pointers: C-D 6 (Tullock 3, Grindstaff, Rush, Treadway); WG 2 (Britton, Turner).
UP NEXT
West Greene faces Johnson County for third place at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
After that, Chuckey-Doak takes on South Greene for the District 1-2A championship at 7:30 p.m.