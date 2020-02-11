The Chuckey-Doak boys could not figure out how to get anything going on offense in the first half on Monday night. As a result they fell behind Hampton and could never catch up.
It took the Knights almost 15 minutes to reach double figures in the scoring column, and though things picked up in the second half they fell 72-52.
“That is a season low in the first half, 13 points,” Chuckey-Doak coach Sam Broyles said. “You won’t beat anybody scoring that many in a half. In the second half, I thought they showed some heart, but we dug too big of a hole.”
The Knights have one more regular-season game, Friday at South Greene, and then they turn their attention to the postseason which begins next week. Before the District 2-2A tournament starts, Broyles feels his team has plenty to work on.
“We’ve got to get our inside game back before we get in the postseason,” he said. “We have to give our posts an opportunity to score. We let Hampton’s speed get us out of our offense. This is the third or fourth game in a row that we haven’t got the post involved enough. We have to work on that.”
Chuckey-Doak’s only lead of the night came at 2-0 when Alex Maupin raced the length of the floor for a layup.
The Knights managed just two more points in the opening period while Hampton got seven points from Jordan Bentley on its way to a 14-4 lead.
In the second quarter, Caleb Oaks scored two early buckets in the paint, and the lead stretched to 23-7 when Morgan Lyons knocked down a 3-pointer.
The Bulldogs added triples from Bentley and Rocky Croy to close the half and took a 29-13 lead into the break.
“We had an off shooting night. We forced some stuff, and their pressure had a lot to do with it. Hampton makes it where its hard to set your offense up because they put so much pressure on you,” Broyles said.
In the second half, Chuckey-Doak began to figure things out on offense. After Maupin and Tyler Ramsey knocked down triples on consecutive possessions, the Knights’ deficit was 34-23 with 3:46 left in the third quarter.
The Bulldogs then closed the quarter on a 15-4 run with Bentley scoring seven points and Oaks adding four for a 51-29 advantage.
In the fourth quarter, Chuckey-Doak got back within 15 points when Corwin Ramsey made two at the free-throw line, but the comeback stalled there.
Maupin led the Black Knights with 20 points, while Corwin Ramsey put in 15. Maupin also was recognized before the game for scoring his 1,000th career point.
Oaks led Hampton with 18 points, Bentley scored 17, Garrett Vines put in 11 and Croy had 10.
GIRLS Hampton 59, Chuckey-Doak 45
The Chuckey-Doak girls held a double-digit lead in the fourth quarter on Monday, but things began to unravel quickly for the Lady Knights and they fell in overtime.
Chuckey-Doak started the second half trailing 24-23, but it locked down on defense and began to pull away.
The Lady Knights scored the first six points of the third quarter with Sierra Jaynes draining a triple from the right wing and Madison Marion knocking down a jumper from the block for a 29-24 lead.
Hampton’s Hazen Brumitt broke the run with a layup, but then the Lady Bulldogs were held scoreless for the next four minutes.
After a 3-pointer from the corner by Sierra Allen with 2:43 left in the third quarter, Chuckey-Doak led 36-26.
The quarter ended with the Lady Knights holding a 36-28 advantage.
Earendia Davis started the fourth quarter with a three-point play and then gave Chuckey-Doak its biggest lead of the night, 41-29, with a pair of charity tosses with five minutes left in regulation.
The Lady Knights managed just four more points over the final nine minutes of game play.
With 2:44 left, Hampton closed the gap to 41-39 when Hannah Collins knocked down a 3-pointer.
Davis followed by going the length of the floor for a layup that moved the score to 43-39.
After Collins stole the ball at mid court, Destini Millhorn made two free throws to make it a one-possession game with 1:49 remaining.
Over the next minute, Hampton stole the ball two more times and missed a trio of go-ahead treys, but the game was forced into overtime in the most unusual fashion.
Coming out of a timeout with the 30 seconds left, Chuckey-Doak inbounded the ball under Hampton’s basket. And in a moment of confusion, the Lady Knights shot and scored on the wrong goal, which tied things 43-43.
Hampton’s Linsey Jenkins scored the first five points of overtime to build a 48-43 lead.
Jaynes made a pair of free throws to briefly make it a one-possession game, but that was all the scoring the Lady Knights could manage in the extra segment as Hampton pulled away.
The first half stayed close throughout, and the first quarter ended with Hampton leading 13-12.
Chuckey-Doak jumped in front early in the second quarter at 16-13 after a runner by Jaynes and a layup by Davis.
Hampton went in front 21-20 when Jenkins hit a 3-pointer with 2:32 left in the half.
The Lady Bulldogs’ lead reached 24-20, but Hannah Roberts closed the half with a trey for Chuckey-Doak.
Davis led Chuckey-Doak with 19 points while Jaynes scored 12.
Milhorn led Hampton with 12 points.