It was an unusually quiet night at Chuckey-Doak on Monday as the Black Knights took on Hampton in a boys basketball contest under new crowd guidelines put in place by the TSSAA that same afternoon.
“We expected this to be coming down the pike,” Chuckey-Doak athletic director Kyle Donahue said. “It’s not something we’re excited about. We want sports to continue in a safe way, but we also want families to be here to watch their kids. We talked to head coaches and administrators today, we talked to the director of schools, we wanted to wait on TSSAA, but ultimately we had to make a decision early in the day (to limit crowd size) and get that information out as fast as we could.”
The new procedures put in place by the TSSAA limit fans allowed to attend sporting events to just parents or guardians and those living in the same household of athletes competing in any indoor sporting event. On Monday that meant a very empty gymnasium at Chuckey-Doak, noticeably sparser than even previous contests held at one-third of normal capacity.
“Going forward we will shrink the number of tickets that are available,” Donahue said. “We will have people at the entrance to make sure we are only letting in who is allowed in, with our fans that is a little easier, we know them. It may be more of a challenge to enforce with visiting fans. We are learning as we are going here, and we will adjust as we go. We haven’t been given a ton of guidance from TSSAA, so we will try to enforce their mandate the best we can.”
Despite learning that new regulations were coming for indoor sporting on Sunday night during a briefing by Governor Bill Lee, Chuckey-Doak did not learn what exactly those regulations were until Monday afternoon, just a few hours before tipoff when they were officially released by the TSSAA.
“I was pleased with how well this was received, since we had to make this decision on the day of a game,” Donahue said. “We had some calls and texts with parents to clarify things about who would be let in, but I think tonight ran pretty smooth.”
The new crowd-size policies were put in place because Tennessee is among the worst places on the planet for the spread of the COVID-19 virus on a per-capita basis.
On the floor the Black Knights struggled to keep pace with the Bulldogs’ up-tempo attack and fell 78-52.
Midway through the first quarter Hampton’s offense finally figured out how to break down the Knight’s defense and began to pull away from a 6-6 deadlock.
Connor Burless started the run with layin and Morgan Lyons scored the next nine points for the Bulldogs as the lead jumped to 17-8 in less than three minutes.
During the run the only bucket Chuckey-Doak could muster to break the streak was a long two-pointer by Hayden Anderson.
The first quarter closed with Hampton leading 21-10.
Not much changed in the second quarter as Hampton scored the first six points of the period to take a 27-10 lead with 6:48 still to play.
Chuckey-Doak answered with jump shots from Tyler Ramsey and Kameron Yost, but then Hampton got two triples and a transition lay in from Joseph Jenkins to take a 37-14 lead.
Jenkins went on to hit three three-pointers in the second quarter and the Bulldogs went to halftime leading 48-20.
Chuckey-Doak’s scoring picked up dramatically in the third quarter as Ramsey and Yost both struck from behind the arc twice in the first 4:34, but that only closed the gap to 57-34.
Chuckey-Doak never got any closer the rest of the night as the third quarter closed with Hampton leading 65-37.
Chuckey-Doak’s freshman big man Christian Derry started the fourth with consecutive buckets and scored six points in the final period, but the Knights could not put a dent in the lead.
Hampton took the biggest lead of the night at 78-45 with 3:41 left to play, but Chuckey-Doak scored the final seven points of the night.
Yost led Chuckey-Doak on Monday with 15 points, while Ramsey added 10 points.
There was no girls game played on Monday because the Chuckey-Doak girls are in quarantine after a positive COVID-19 case with the program.
Chuckey-Doak 10 10 17 15 52
Hampton 21 27 17 13 78
Chuckey-Doak: Yost 15, Ramsey 10, Anderson 7, Derry 6, Tullock 5, Vazquez 4, Fletcher 2
Hampton: Lyons 19, Jenkins 12, Henry 10, Burless 8, Whitehead 6, McCoury 4,Buckles 4, Wilson 4, Vines 3, Holtsclaw 3