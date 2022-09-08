AFTON — For the past two weeks, Chuckey-Doak has caught the attention of Associated Press poll voters.
Having received four votes in the latest poll, the Black Knights sit just outside Class 3A’s top 10 teams. A road win this week might sway some voters.
“The kids are definitely excited about what we have going on,” Black Knights coach Dallas Kuykendall said. “That’s good to see, more kids getting involved during the week. But we’re trying to focus on getting better each week over the course of 10 weeks. If you do that consistently, you’ll have a good club come playoff time.”
Chuckey-Doak (2-1) steps out of region play to visit a former Blue Ridge Athletic Conference rival this week. And like the Black Knights, Grainger (2-1) has its own assortment of options offensively.
Only once in program history have the Black Knights left Rutledge victorious, a 20-14 win at Grainger in 2011.
After an opening 42-32 win at Cumberland Gap, the Grizzlies rebounded from a 35-0 loss to Greeneville with last week’s 28-24 Region 1-4A win over Sullivan East.
Led by second-year coach Michael Manis, Grainger will rely heavily on ball control. And it has the necessary depth at running back. Tucker Gillette and Dylan Fowler are both averaging 7.7 yards per carry, Gillette having rushed for 247 yards this year. Hunter Mallicoat has 130 yards on the ground, and Fowler also leads Grainger in receiving with 92 yards on six catches.
“We have to be aware at all times where everybody’s at,” Kuykendall said. “If we can stop the run and give our offense a chance to go score, we’ll be right there.”
Bryson Bennett has completed 19-of-33 passes this season for 275 yards and a touchdown to Fowler with one interception.
Chuckey-Doak held Johnson County to just 61 yards on the ground in Week 3, with nine different players making at least one stop for loss. Nathan Norton and Eoin Neas both had 2 TFL.
Grainger will throw a three-man front at the Black Knights’ offense, which amassed 423 total yards last week. Cadin Tullock hit 11-of-13 passes for 233 yards and three scores, two to Brock Rush and another to Austin Morris, while Rush and Brasen Murvin both ran for scores. Rush’s fourth touchdown came on an interception return.
Fowler, Grainger’s leading tackler with 16 solo stops and 19 overall, has also broken up six passes and intercepted another.
“Coach Manis has done a great job getting that defense playing well,” Kuykendall said. “With the way they play offense, once we get the ball, we’ve got to find a way to score.”
Friday’s kickoff from The Den is set for 7:30 p.m.
CHUCKEY-DOAK
INDIVIDUAL STATS
RUSHING
|Player
|Att
|Yds
|TD
|Brasen Murvin
|52
|299
|4
|Will Garber
|7
|65
|1
|Brock Rush
|1
|40
|1
|Cadin Tullock
|5
|27
|Nicholas Palazzo
|2
|21
|Dillon Shelton
|3
|13
|Josh Guy
|1
|8
|Austin Smith
|1
|6
|James Seidl
|1
|5
|Trinity Vanheel
|1
|5
|Rio Little
|1
|-2
|TOTALS
|75
|487
|6
PASSING
|Player
|Comp
|Att
|Yds
|TD
|INT
|Cadin Tullock
|37
|64
|617
|8
|2
|TOTALS
|37
|64
|617
|8
|2
RECEIVING
|Player
|Rec
|Yds
|TD
|Brock Rush
|12
|222
|2
|Isaiah Treadway
|6
|119
|1
|Austin Morris
|5
|103
|3
|Rio Little
|7
|93
|2
|Josh Guy
|3
|45
|Brasen Murvin
|3
|29
|Dillon Shelton
|1
|6
|TOTALS
|37
|617
|8
SCORING
|Player
|TD
|XP
|2pt
|FG
|Pts
|Brasen Murvin
|4
|0
|1
|0
|26
|Brock Rush
|4
|0
|0
|0
|24
|Austin Morris
|3
|0
|1
|0
|20
|Rio Little
|2
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Marco Rojas
|0
|7
|0
|0
|7
|Will Garber
|1
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Isaiah Treadway
|1
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Alex Dimas
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|TOTALS
|15
|8
|2
|0
|102