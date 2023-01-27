CHURCH HILL — Hard to imagine there was a time when Jaime Hernandez didn’t want to take 3-point shots.
Much has changed for him in the last two months, most notably his confidence. On Thursday, he didn’t hesitate with Chuckey-Doak Middle School down one point in the Area 1-2A championship. His go-ahead 3-point basket was the first of two big plays for Hernandez in the final 20 seconds, as he helped the Black Knights defeat Unicoi County 31-29 for the Area 1-2A crown at Church Hill Middle School.
Chuckey-Doak (22-2) had just fallen behind after an 8-0 Unicoi County run, which ended with AJ Thomas’ go-ahead triple with 38 seconds remaining. Trailing 29-28, Chuckey-Doak tried to get the ball to the corner or the post, but the Blue Devils defended both well.
So the Black Knights turned to Hernandez, who had just enough room to pull up from 3-point range and give Chuckey-Doak the winning basket with 19 seconds to play.
“I kept getting on Jaime and telling him ‘you’ve got to be a shooter,’” Chuckey-Doak coach Thornton Miller said. “As the year’s gone on, his confidence shooting the ball has come so far. Big moment for Jaime.”
But the Black Knights still needed a stop. Both Miller and Hernandez knew who’d likely take the Blue Devils’ last shot — Thomas.
“I told Jaime don’t swing, but get a hand in his face, straight up and down,” Miller said. “Jaime’s ability to be coached and execute down the stretch was huge.”
Thomas did indeed take a 3-point shot at the buzzer, but Hernandez timed his jump perfectly to swat the ball away as time expired.
Ryland Grindstaff scored all eight of Chuckey-Doak’s points between the second and third quarters, finishing with a game-high 12 points.
His 3-pointer in the second quarter gave the Black Knights as 12-6 lead, before Unicoi County pulled even at the half. And after a controversial backcourt call 3:06 into the third quarter, Grindstaff simply stole the ball away and scored a layup. Grindstaff ended the third with a long 3-point basket at the buzzer for a 17-15 lead.
“Ryland’s a really cool kid; he started varsity as a sixth grader and we won two games that year,” Miller recalled. “He’s learned how to play and what it takes to win. You could see his fire and determination there.”
Layups by Bradley Caldwell and Grindstaff made it 23-18 in the fourth quarter, before Shane Cook’s and-one built a 26-20 advantage. Kaine Ricker’s layup with 2:20 left gave Chuckey-Doak a 28-21 lead before Unicoi County rallied.
Thomas led the Blue Devils with 10 points, making two 3s in the fourth quarter.
Hernandez finished with seven points for Chuckey-Doak. Ricker added four, Knox McAmis hit an early 3-pointer to match Cook with three points and Caldwell had two.
The win marked Chuckey-Doak’s first area tournament title since the 2019-20 season, though Miller believes this Chuckey-Doak Middle boys team might have made program history.
“I think they’re the first group in school history to win the conference regular season crown and the tournament the same year,” he said. “I told the boys to go home and think about how big that is to say about this team, to say you accomplished both. Moments like this are years in the making. These boys have played hard for me for three years. All the credit goes to them.”
UP NEXT
Chuckey-Doak opens the TMSAA Class 2A East Sectional tournament Saturday against the No. 3 seed from Area 2. Tip from Cherokee High School in Rogersville is set for 7:15 p.m.