BAILEYTON — Christian Derry knows he’ll be the focus of opposing teams.
But as he proved again Saturday, he knows he’s got help. Even when North Greene did its best to limit Derry’s impact, he found Cadin Tullock to help Chuckey-Doak finish the job and defeat the Huskies 71-59 at Jerome Woolsey Gymnasium.
Through three quarters, Derry scored 17 of his 21 points for the Black Knights (10-1). The rest of his scoring came on a short jumper early in the fourth quarter and two free throws.
“Christian’s got to get ready for that because that’s going to happen as the year goes on,” Chuckey-Doak coach Sam Broyles said. “For a while, North Greene was in a triangle-and-two, box-and-one … we’re going to see defenses like that.”
Still, Derry’s presence gave Chuckey-Doak the ability to drive and kick, and Tullock delivered in the fourth quarter. Tullock finished with 16 points, and his 3-pointer with 4:50 left cooled a North Greene rally. Dillon Shelton then converted an and-one for a 63-50 lead.
After a Sam English and-one made it 63-55, the Black Knights iced the game at the foul line and on two layups by Tullock.
“(Derry and Tullock) stepped up and became leaders; that’s what I need from them,” Broyles said. “The pressure of a county game is just unreal. I saw that tonight. We started bickering with one another. But then we came together at halftime, and I couldn’t have been more proud of the effort.”
Ethan Grindstaff also hit double figures for Chuckey-Doak, scoring 12 points including his and-one during a seven-point second quarter.
Jason Britton gave Chuckey-Doak the most trouble, firing in a game-high 28 points for North Greene (7-4). He went 9-of-9 at the free throw line, and his 3-pointer trimmed Chuckey-Doak’s lead to 57-50 with 5:13 to play.
North Greene trailed 47-30 after a jumper by Derry but began to rally, starting with Dennis Malone’s 3-pointer and Britton’s and-one. Lance Carrico and Luke Myers traded 3-pointers, before Malone scored at the buzzer to keep the Huskies within 53-43 entering the fourth.
Carrico buried two 3-pointers and was North Greene’s second leading scorer with eight points.
Chuckey-Doak led throughout, scoring the first four points and surging ahead 15-2 in the first quarter. Not until the fourth quarter did North Greene pull within single digits.
CHUCKEY-DOAK 71
NORTH GREENE 59
C-D 17 17 19 18 — 71
NG 6 13 24 16 — 59
C-D (71): Christian Derry 21, Cadin Tullock 16, Ethan Grindstaff 12, Brasen Murvin 5, Luke Myers 5, Dillon Shelton 5, Isaiah Treadway 5, Brock Rush 2.
NG (59): Jason Britton 28, Lance Carrico 8, Bennett McLain 6, Sam English 5, Dennis Malone 5, Lawson Davenport 3, Tyler Britton 2, Grayson Collins 2.
3-pointers: C-D 3 (Derry, Myers, Tullock); NG 5 (Carrico 2, Britton, Davenport, Malone).