PREP WRESTLING Knights' Wrestling Program Seeks Help BY J.D. VAUGHN Assistant Sports Editor Dec 16, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 012622 CDHS LOGO 012622 CDHS LOGO012622 CDHS LOGO Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Chuckey-Doak High School wrestling program is seeking some much-needed upgrades.Coach Matthew Mentz’s club has already taken one giant step in that direction. This year, the Black Knights raised enough money to purchase new singlets, ones which now bear the school name.Now the Black Knights need new wrestling mats to replace mats that are 17 years old and cracking. They also need gear like warmups and wrestling shoes.Mentz is also trying to help Chuckey-Doak Middle School begin a wrestling team.“The only way wrestling gets big in Tennessee is if every high school and middle school has a program,” he said.While no team fundraisers have been officially scheduled for Chuckey-Doak’s high school team, the coach indicated at least one is awaiting school board approval.In the meantime, Mentz and the Black Knights wrestling program are accepting donations from individuals and businesses.These can be made through Chuckey-Doak High School or by contacting Mentz. Donations made through the school should specifically be addressed to “Chuckey-Doak wrestling.”The Black Knights take the mat next on Jan. 7 at Tennessee High for the annual Brawl in the Hall.Mentz can be reached by email at matthew.mentz@gcstn.org or by phone at 530-531-0569. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Matthew Mentz Black Knight School Sport Education Economics Program Wrestling Mat Chuckey-doak Middle School Team High School Recommended for you Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Recipes Trending Now U.S. Marshals Arrest Delaware Fugitive In Greene County Ultimate Storage Plex Now Open In Greeneville Angry Parent Allegedly Pulls Knife At Basketball Game A St. James Landmark: Cotton's Country Store Reopening Man Who Shot Himself As Warrant Was Served Identified