Anne Marie Konieczny couldn’t seem to miss. She made sure Greeneville won’t miss out on another district championship game and region tournament bid.
Konieczny scored four goals in Tuesday night’s District 1-2A semifinal round, leading Greeneville to an 8-1 win over Sullivan East at Fox Field.
Nine minutes in, Konieczny already had two unassisted goals — a 25-yard blast into the lower left 90 and a 30-yard laser off the far post as Greeneville (9-10) took a 3-0 lead. The score remained there until the 30th minute, when Konieczny sent an 18-yard banger into the left corner. Her 8-yard finish in the 39th minute made it a 5-0 match at halftime.
Konieczny’s corner kick in the 47th minute set up Greeneville’s sixth goal, as Kylie Scott finished. Scott had already assisted Greeneville’s initial goal in the second minute, as Tanna Bookhamer scored from the 6-yard box.
Abby Adkins played a role in each of Greeneville’s last two goals, first scoring on an 18-yard blast in the 53rd minute. Eleven minutes later, she assisted a 15-yard finish by Molly Hartman to make it 8-0.
Sullivan East’s Jamye Crawford erased the shutout in the 69th minute, but the Lady Devils allowed just three other shots the entire match.
The Lady Devils took 31 shots total, 23 coming on goal, while Lily Evatt made two saves.
UP NEXT
The Lady Devils entertain Tennessee High for the District 1-2A championship on Thursday. Kickoff from Fox Field is set for 6 p.m.